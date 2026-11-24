Wizards of the Coast unveils the Star Trek Divergent Timeline expansion, featuring Kelvin Timeline crews and iconic Enterprise-Q scenes in a new collector's set.

Wizards of the Coast has officially announced the release of a new Magic: The Gathering expansion dedicated to the Star Trek franchise. This latest set, titled Divergent Timeline, brings together long-standing fan favorites from various eras of the space opera universe. The release aims to celebrate sixty years of Klingons, Vulcans, Tamarians, and other iconic species within the collectible card game community.

Kelvin Timeline Crew Returns To Magic Cards

The Divergent Timeline set specifically focuses on the alternate universe known as the Kelvin Timeline. This specific iteration of the Star Trek story was first introduced in the 2009 film simply titled Star Trek. The director of that initial film was J.J. Abrams, who helmed the project to modernize the franchise for contemporary audiences. The movie starred Chris Pine in the lead role of James T. Kirk, establishing a new continuity for the beloved characters.

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The origin of this alternate timeline dates back to the year 2387 within the Star Trek lore. In that year, a Romulan named Nero traveled back in time to the year 2233. Nero destroyed the USS Kelvin and killed First Officer George Kirk, the father of James T. Kirk. This catastrophic event split the history of the Federation, creating the divergent timeline that fans have followed in subsequent films.

The Kelvin Timeline has received mixed critical reception since its debut. The sequel, known as Into Darkness, drew particular criticism from both critics and long-time viewers. Despite this polarized reception, the timeline maintains a dedicated fanbase. Wizards of the Coast recognized this enduring popularity by dedicating significant content in the new set to these specific characters.

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Scene Cards Depict Iconic Star Trek Moments

The Divergent Timeline expansion features Booster Fun treatments, including borderless scene cards. Each scene card is designed to be part of a larger, multi-card piece that depicts a corner of the Star Trek universe. These cards showcase either an iconic episode or a particularly chaotic moment on the bridge of a starship. This artistic approach allows collectors to piece together larger visual narratives.

A key addition to the set is a scene card created by artist JB Casacop. This card depicts an aboard the Enterprise featuring the Kelvin Timeline crew. The artwork includes Kirk, Spock, and Uhura, among other crew members. These characters are rendered to resemble their film counterparts from the 2009 movie and its sequels.

Another major scene card addition depicts the Enterprise-Q. This card illustrates the chaos that occurs when the entity Q meddles with the Enterprise. The artwork is created by ALexandaar Gering. It provides a close-up look at the Next Generation crew, including the iconic Captain Jean-Luc Picard. This inclusion bridges the gap between the Kelvin Timeline and the earlier television series.

Star Trek Media Landscape And Future Outlook

Current Star Trek media strategy faces uncertainty regarding its mainline direction. Paramount has been retooling its entire media division following the conclusion of multiple series. This restructuring has led to a lack of clear heading for the franchise. Several spinoffs have been short-lived or canceled during this transition period.

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However, the Divergent Timeline set offers a way to engage with established Star Trek stories. The set includes Stardates cards featuring the film trilogy crew. Collectors can find Captain Kirk, Spock, Uhura, Chekov, McCoy, Scotty, and Sulu. These cards bear the likenesses of the actors from the feature films.

This release provides a tangible celebration of the franchise's legacy. It allows fans to enjoy Star Trek stories without waiting for new screen adaptations. The set serves as a bridge between the cinematic Kelvin Timeline and the broader television history. Wizards of the Coast continues to tap into the decades-long history of the property.

The Divergent Timeline set highlights the versatility of the Star Trek brand. It demonstrates how the franchise can thrive across different media formats. From cinema to collectible card games, the appeal remains strong. The inclusion of both Kelvin Timeline and Next Generation elements broadens the appeal to diverse fan groups.

While the future of Star Trek television may remain unclear, such merchandise releases keep the community engaged. The Divergent Timeline set offers a unique way to experience the franchise. It combines artistic expression with nostalgic value. Fans of the Kelvin Timeline, in particular, will find this release to be a significant addition to their collections.