Magic: The Gathering Prerelease Events for Marvel Super Heroes Set

Magic: The Gathering is having Prerelease events for its second Marvel Comics crossover, Magic's Marvel Super Heroes set. The set will officially be released on June 26, 2026. Players can participate in early launch events at local game stores starting today.

This weekend, Magic: The Gathering is having Prerelease events for its second Marvel Comics crossover. Magic's Marvel Super Heroes set will officially be released on June 26, 2026, but starting today, you will be able to participate in early launch events at local game stores.

Although long-time players of Magic are likely familiar with the Prerelease format, any Marvel fans jumping into the game with this set may want some guidance on what cards to look out for while building their decks. Magic: The Gathering Prerelease events use what is called the Sealed format for the game. In a Sealed event, players construct decks using six unopened booster packs of the upcoming set, in this case Marvel Super Heroes.

Players then play three Swiss rounds, and are given prizes determined by their record at the end of the third round and their local store's prize support. When choosing the best cards for a Prerelease event like this, you will want to look for common or uncommon cards that you can run multiple copies of. This will make your deck more consistent.

With this in mind, I have mostly chosen Marvel Super Heroes cards that are more commonly found in packs, with some exceptions for rare or mythic rare cards you'll want to be aware of. 10 Black Widow, Super Spy Steals Cards And Gets Stronger As a mythic rare, you aren't all that likely to draw Black Widow, Super Spy in one of your Prerelease packs. That said, if you do luck into it, it's worth knowing that it is a strong card to include in any deck running black mana.

Black Widow offers you either card advantage, or buffs itself each time it deals damage, which isn't too hard early on thanks to menace. Because Black Widow exiles cards from your opponents' deck, it also helps you deny them valuable resources. This is especially true if they are forced to exile a few lands before hitting a nonland card.

I encountered Black Widow, Super Spy a few times during the Marvel Super Heroes Early Access event on MTG Arena, and it always made an impact on the game. Even if you don't draw this card, it's worth knowing that if you see it on the other side of the table that you'll want to take it out before it gets out of hand. 9 Monica Rambeau // Photon, Living Light Can Dodge Removal Monica Rambeau, like Black Widow, is another mythic rare card, but one you won't want to skip if it turns up in your packs.

Flying creatures can always be effective in Limited events, as any player who fails to properly prepare for them will be easily eliminated by their often unblockable attacks. When Monica Rambeau transforms into Photon, Living Light, it also has hexproof, making it much harder for players to remove. Prowess makes Monica Rambeau and Photon, Living Light even bigger threats, especially in red and white.

This color pairing's Draft archetype in Marvel Super Heroes revolves around casting noncreature spells, which can temporarily buff creatures that have Prowess. This additional synergy, on top of Monica Rambeau's inherent strengths, makes this a difficult card to deal with in Sealed. 8 The Sentry, Golden Guardian Is Hard To Deal With The Sentry, Golden Guardian has a lot of powerful keywords that can make it a big threat.

Flying makes it hard to block, indestructible makes it hard to remove, and vigilance means it can both attack and block effectively. As a rare card, you may not see The Sentry, Golden Guardian in your packs, but as it's not mythic, you can probably expect someone at your event to pull it. That means it's good to be aware of, even if you don't play it yourself.

You can prepare to face The Sentry, Golden Guardian by having a few bounce spells or cards that exile creatures, either in your deck or ready to sideboard in between rounds. Exiling The Sentry quickly can even mean turning the card into an advantage for you, because you'll still have The Void to attack with. 7 The Super Hero Civil War Can End Games The last rare card to really watch out for is The Super Hero Civil War.

While playing in Early Access, I saw this card end several games pretty effectively. Stealing multiple creatures from your opponent for two turns really opens up the board for you to attack.

Additionally, you can use the final chapter of this saga to force one of your opponent's creatures that you're controlling to remove itself through combat, taking out it and possibly even another threat on your opponents' board. This card can also be devastating to decks that go tall instead of wide, as stealing their one big threat can leave opponents very vulnerable.

It's also worth remembering that creature tokens don't count towards the mana total, since their mana value is zero, so you can steal a six-mana creature and a token from your opponent. 6 Abomination, Terrifying Titan Is An Offensive Powerhouse Abomination, Terrifying Titan gives you a good amount of value for four mana





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Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Prerelease Events Sealed Format Black Widow Monica Rambeau The Sentry The Super Hero Civil War Abomination

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