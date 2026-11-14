Magic The Gathering: Planeswalker Set for Netflix Debut in 2027

Netflix has confirmed that the Magic: The Gathering animated series Planeswalker will premiere in 2027, featuring distinct animation styles for different planes and focusing on protagonist Chandra Nalaar as she confronts an insidious force threatening a cataclysmic war.

Magic The Gathering: Planeswalker is set to debut on Netflix in 2027.is the Verge’s weekend editor. He’s covered the tech industry for over 18 years and knows a thing or two about synths.

“It’s really happening. I promise. For real. ” Those are the first words from Roy Graham, Head of Story atback in 2019 with Joe and Anthony Russo at the helm.

Also read Netflix Unveils Chandra-Centric Magic: The Gathering Series Planeswalker for 2027 Release

But that fell apart. In 2024, Netflix announced it. According to the sneak peek, because each plane exists in its own pocket universe, it will have a unique design, animation, and filmmaking style.will focus on Chandra Nalaar, a “volatile pyromancer hunted for her gifts, and haunted by her past.

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” Storyline details beyond that are vague, other than mentioning an “insidious force” that Chandra and other Planeswalkers will team up to confront “to prevent a cataclysmic war that threatens to consume their very existence. ”. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleThe PlayStation Plus PC app is shutting down next month