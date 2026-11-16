Magic The Gathering Nauctis Removing Flying Mechanic Underwater Expansion

Wizards of the Coast confirms Nauctis The Sunken Realm omits Flying. This major shift introduces the Dive mechanic for its February 2027 release.

Wizards of the Coast has officially announced that the upcoming Magic The Gathering expansion Nauctis The Sunken Realm will completely remove Flying, a defining combat mechanic present since the game debuted in 1993. This significant gameplay shift applies to the February 2027 release and marks only the second time in the franchise's 34-year history that a major set has omitted this core ability. The decision follows a period of controversy where longtime players felt traditional in-universe sets were being sidelined by the popular Universes Beyond initiative, which recently featured crossovers with Star Trek and Marvel.

Historical Precedent for Removing Flying

The omission of Flying in Nauctis The Sunken Realm is a rare event that harkens back to 1999, when Portal Three Kingdoms replaced the mechanic with Horsemanship. Mark Rosewater, the head designer at Wizards of the Coast, confirmed during MagicCon Atlanta that this change is logically consistent with the aquatic setting of the new expansion. He argued that it would be absurd for enormous underwater creatures to be vulnerable to small aerial threats like seagulls. This design choice allows the development team to reimagine evasion mechanics specifically for an ocean-based environment without relying on traditional aerial superiority.

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The New Dive Evasion Mechanic Explained

Instead of Flying, Nauctis The Sunken Realm introduces a new keyword called Dive to handle evasion and combat strategy. Game Design explicitly stated that they reimagined what evasion looks like in a world without air travel. This new mechanic provides players with a viable alternative that fits the narrative and mechanical constraints of a sunken realm. The Dive ability allows cards to avoid damage or attacks in a manner appropriate for underwater combat, ensuring that the strategic depth of the game remains intact. This replacement is not a reduction in complexity but rather a thematic adaptation that respects the unique geography of the new plane.

Stakeholder Reactions and Community Sentiment

The decision has elicited mixed reactions from the Magic The Gathering community. While some veteran players expressed concern over the departure from a decades-old staple, others viewed it as a necessary evolution. Many dedicated fans have welcomed the return to original mythology after the underwhelming reception of recent Universes Beyond sets. The introduction of Nauctis The Sunken Realm signals a clear commitment to proprietary worlds, which has helped restore confidence among the core player base. This move is seen as a strategic pivot to address the growing tension between crossover appeal and traditional franchise integrity.

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World Building and Commander Decks Details

Nauctis The Sunken Realm promises to transport players to an entirely new underwater plane populated by ancient whale gods and terrifying sea monsters. The setting also features sprawling merfolk civilizations and adorable seal monks, expanding the lore significantly beyond previous aquatic themes. Wizards of the Coast has confirmed the release of four Commander decks for this expansion. Each Commander deck will include 100 cards and feature new legendary commanders, retailing for approximately $50. Premium versions with foil cards and borderless commanders will be available for around $80, catering to collectors and competitive players alike.

Release Dates and Event Schedule

Nauctis The Sunken Realm officially launches on February 5, 2027, with pre-release events beginning on January 29. Magic The Gathering Arena players will receive the digital update on February 2, allowing them to experience the new mechanics before the physical cards arrive. Flying cards will not be banned from existing formats; they remain playable in their respective legal sets. This staggered release schedule ensures that players have ample time to prepare their decks and understand the new Dive mechanic. The structured rollout aims to maximize engagement and minimize confusion during the transition to this major gameplay shift.