Magic: The Gathering Confirms Star Trek's Ensign Harry Kim Still Has No Promotion

New Magic: The Gathering crossover officially confirms Ensign Harry Kim remains a one-pip officer in November 2026 release, honoring decades-long franchise joke.

Star Trek fans awaiting a career advancement for Ensign Harry Kim must wait indefinitely, as the character remains stuck with a single pip in rank. The upcoming Magic: The Gathering crossover explicitly confirms this long-standing status quo in a new release arriving in November 2026. This official card release ensures the running joke about Kim's lack of promotion continues unchanged despite thirty years of service.

Harry Kim has remained an ensign since the character debuted in the Star Trek franchise thirty-one years ago. This stagnant career trajectory became a prominent meme within the fan community and the franchise itself. The animated series Lower Decks highlighted this issue in the episode Fissure Quest, making Kim's failure to get promoted the central premise. Even during the seven-season run of Star Trek: Voyager, Kim never advanced up the Starfleet ranks. Tom Paris achieved demotion and re-promotion, yet Kim stayed at the bottom of the hierarchy. Captain Janeway led a crew where Kim proved invaluable, yet the promotion boards remained silent.

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Card Mechanics Honor Rank Stagnation

The new Magic: The Gathering card, titled Ensign Harry Kim, Operations, is part of the Federation Fleet Commander deck. This deck features Jean-Luc Picard, Luminary as the primary commander alongside characters like Captain Janeway and Seven of Nine. The card classifies Kim as a rare Legendary Creature and a Human Officer. It requires two mana to enter the battlefield with just one power and two toughness. The mechanic allows Kim to grow stronger without changing his rank. Another creature entering the battlefield with greater power grants Kim a plus-one-plus-one counter. Players can remove counters to draw additional cards. This ability mirrors his in-universe struggle to gain status without changing his official title.

Franchise Jokes Become Official Lore

Creators could have easily introduced an alternate timeline variant where Kim held the rank of captain. The crossover event celebrates the Star Trek sixty-year anniversary and includes four distinct Commander decks. Each deck contains one hundred playable cards, with thirty-two new to the game. These sets include iconic starships and references to deep franchise history. The decision to keep Kim as an ensign honors the specific history of the character. It validates the frustration fans felt watching Kim save the ship repeatedly. The card design turns a perceived oversight into a celebrated trait. This approach respects the narrative legacy of Star Trek: Voyager while expanding the Magic: The Gathering universe.

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Release Details and Collector Editions

The Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek collaboration officially releases on November 13, 2026. Consumers can purchase all four Commander decks alongside the larger trading card collection. Collector Editions featuring special surge foil treatments will also be available for purchase. These items provide a tangible connection to the thirty-year history of Harry Kim. The release date aligns with broader interest in crossover events between major intellectual properties. Fans can now own a physical piece of media that acknowledges Kim's enduring status. This product launch marks a significant moment for both franchise histories. It confirms that Kim will remain an ensign for at least the next decade.

Future Implications for Star Trek Media

This confirmation suggests that Kim's rank may never change in official media. The decision to feature him this way in a major crossover indicates permanence. Other characters like Tom Paris and Seven of Nine appear in the same deck. However, only Kim retains the specific ensign designation. This choice reinforces the unique identity of the character within the larger universe. Future products may continue to reference this specific limitation. The fandom has accepted this trait as a defining characteristic. The Magic: The Gathering release cements this narrative choice into canon history. It transforms a television production error into a beloved piece of lore.