Magic Star Franz Wagner Makes History Despite NBA Ruling

ORLANDO, Fla. – The NBA Cup giveth; and the NBA Cup taketh away. As the buzzer sounded Friday night in an Orlando Magic victory of 107-99 against the Milwaukee

Nov 13, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner brings the ball up court against Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma during the first quarter at Kia Center.

Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectjust witnessed Franz Wagnerto distract them from fighting the mayhem that is Downtown Orlando traffic after a Magic game, the league decided to make one small change to the box score that would essentially rewrite basketball history as we know it. Normally, this would be a pretty small change to the box score that most might not even notice; but, here is the problem.

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Wagner's stat-line featured an impressive 35 PTS - 12 AST - 10 REB, meaning his first career triple double, a 30pt triple double, was merelyWhile Wagner's performance was downright dominant, the NBA's history books won't remember it as his first career 30pt triple double or even his first triple double. Nov 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane tries to get to the basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In the post game press conference after this game against the Bucks, Magic Guard Desmond Bane wasn't afraid to share how he felt about the situation. After *someone* dropped a few words in the hallway that you can't say on TV, I asked Bane if he had any thoughts on the NBA's decision to rescind the 1 Rebound that would ultimately erase Wagner's first-career triple double.

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I asked Desmond Bane if he had any thoughts on the NBA taking away 1 REB from Franz Wagner’s box score, which erased Franz’ first career triple-doubleAfter this game, I asked Wagner if there's any one thing he credits for his production this season and how he maintains his high level of energy with so much usage and playing time. Wagner credits his hard work, skill development, staying his shape, giving his all, and a little bit more spacing to work with on offense this year:Obviously, I work hard.

I think I got better at a couple of things. There is a lot of gaps, a little bit more space for me to attack, and try to make plays. Franz WagnerThe way we’re playing fits my skill-set… There’s a lot of gaps, a little bit more space for me to try to attack, make plays.

Nov 13, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner brings the ball up court against Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Wagner may have not recorded his first triple-double, but is it possible he achieved something even more impressive due to its uniqueness despite the NBA removing one of his perceived stats?

Instead, Wagner ends up achieving something never done before, recording a stat-line never before seen in the history of the league, doing so in35 PTS - 12 AST - 9 REB is a box s core that has never been produced in NBA history, until now. This is Wagner's fourth-straight game scoring 30 points or more, joining Paolo Banchero, Tracy McGrady , and Shaquille O'Neal as the only Magic players in franchise history to do so.

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Wagner is absolutely rolling as scoring creator offensive engine for this ball club; his last four stat-lines will force you to do a double-take:Wagner dropping 35 PTS & 12 AST makes him the first Magic player with multiple games recording at least 35+ PTS & 10+ AST since Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway and Tracy McGrady, via the Orlando Magic. Wagner recorded 37 PTS & 11 AST on November 21st, 2024, against the Lakers.

Wagner tore up the Bucks defense by driving through the lane all night, flying through traffic like a pizza delivery driver in Crazy Taxi just aiming to rack up as many bonus points as possible by arriving at the destination as quickly as possible while weaving in and out of traffic to get there, no matter what he drives over or through.

Between his finesse finishing at the rim, knack for hunting contact on bump-and-finish fouls, and heads-up vision looking to beat the defense swiftly and efficiently via the driving shot or the drive-and-kick pass, Chef Wagner is leveling up his carving skills to levels only seen in kitchen for the fanciest of restaurants, like onAt this point in the proceedings of the Magic's offense, it's time for everybody to get in line for Point Franz as the leader of this squad, giving him what he needs to keep killing, by being in the right spots and following his orders with a simple-yet-effective,Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017.

He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK