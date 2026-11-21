Millions of lights, themed displays, Santa visits and holiday treats are back at Jones Beach as the annual Magic of Lights attraction welcomes visitors for another season.

Millions of lights, themed displays, Santa visits and holiday treats are back at Jones Beach as the annual Magic of Lights attraction welcomes visitors for another season.

Christmas arrived early at Jones Beach as Magic of Lights officially opened for the season, transforming the park into a drive-thru winter wonderland filled with millions of lights and festive displays. Families traveled through the illuminated attraction on opening night, taking in a variety of themed sections that have become annual favorites for many visitors. The attraction features several themed displays, including 12 Days of Christmas, Jurassic Christmas, Santa Safari, Tropical Safari, a Big Wheel display and Hot Wheels-themed exhibits.

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“We come every year since they've been born. And it's very fulfilling for us to watch them have a good time,” said Tom Zingale, of Lindenhurst, who visited with his wife and two daughters. Organizers say many visitors return each year both for their favorite displays and to see what new attractions have been added. According to organizers, more than 100,000 people visit the attraction annually.

Magic of Lights has been at Jones Beach for 17 years.

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“The first time we came was 2015, actually. Just me and her. Those were the dating days. And now the whole family is enjoying it,” said Kanav Khosla, of Hempstead.

Organizers say it takes six weeks to install all of the lights throughout the attraction. After the season ends, it takes another two to three weeks to remove the displays.

“I love doing it for the community. Keeps our crews going all year, and I love to just give back,” said Adam Citron, general manager of Live Nation. After completing the drive-through experience, visitors can also enjoy the Holiday Village, which offers hot chocolate, s’mores and other holiday snacks. Guests can also meet Santa Claus.02:21Man charged with stealing gas at several locations in Suffolk County