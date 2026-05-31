Magic Mushrooms: The New Mummy Drug? A Mother's Journey from Bad Trip to Microdosing

At 23, Molly Gunn had a negative experience with magic mushrooms. Twenty years later, as a mother of three, she discovered mushroom oil and microdosing. She describes how responsible use helped her reduce anxiety, feel more connected to her children and nature, and replace weeknight wine with a healthier alternative. She highlights a growing trend among midlife parents, challenging the stigma around psychedelics and questioning why alcohol remains legal.

The first time Molly Gunn tried magic mushrooms was at age 23 in the early 2000s. They were legal then and her housemates bought some on Brick Lane in London.

She took a couple of tiny mushrooms with beer but felt woozy and her girlfriend's face turned lurid green. She remembers it like a cartoon. She went to lie down and dismissed mushrooms as a been-there-done-that experience. That changed in 2019 when she was a 41-year-old mother of three.

On a sunny bank holiday she was offered a drop of mushroom oil at a pool party BBQ in Somerset. The oil was a mushroom tincture bought from a Glastonbury shaman. After seeing friends take drops she tried it. A friend put a tiny brown dot on her hand and she licked it off; it was bitter and earthy so she washed it down with wine.

This time no green faces. As the afternoon went on everyone had a hazy glow. She laughed more and felt lightly buzzy. It was a nice experience that she repeated throughout summer 2019.

Most times it was slight, gorgeous and warm. Only once at a mini festival she took too many drops. Her husband had to look after her like a fourth child while her kids were there. She clung to him like a koala as the funfair turned menacing and she sat mute on the way home.

She now knows her limits. People say doing mushrooms is about set and setting: who you are with and your location. She preferred drops at home or close friends' houses. She took drops while her kids were around or before watching TV.

To those who haven't done mushrooms this might sound wild since they are a class A illegal drug, but she insists she is a switched-on mother to her three kids ages 15, 12 and eight. Her kids are happy and thriving and they know about her past habit. She is not alone; there is a trend for midlife parents to use mushrooms in London, Bristol and the US where a community called Moms on Mushrooms exists.

She compares mushrooms to gin, calling mushrooms far less potent than alcohol if taken in moderation. She preferred mushrooms to weeknight wine because a drop gives a nice buzz but is healthier for the liver. In summer she kept a bottle handy to microdose instead of drinking alcohol (she notes alcohol is still legal, an issue for another time). Microdosing means taking a small amount every few days, which can bring calm and happiness.

She worried less and felt more attuned to nature and the world. She walked smiling at tree canopies and bees. She felt tuned into her kids' moods and looked at the beautiful creatures she birthed. That might sound hippy, maybe Somerset ley-lines, but a drop helped her slow down and enjoy life instead of being non-stop busy.

To her that is worth its weight in gold. She asks if friends are microdosing as it becomes the new mummy drug, with many putting it in morning juice or smoothie before the school run. Mothers as a community are becoming more informed about mental health and natural products that bring calm and reduce anxiety





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Magic Mushrooms Microdosing Mothers Mental Health Anxiety Reduction Psilocybin Mushroom Oil Psychedelics Parenting Midlife Wellness Alcohol Alternative Moms On Mushrooms Natural Remedies Set And Setting

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