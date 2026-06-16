Magic Mushrooms And Alzheimer's: One Remarkable Case Raises New Questions

Magic mushrooms are better known for producing hallucinations and altering people's sense of reality than for treating brain diseases.

Magic mushrooms are better known for producing hallucinations and altering people's sense of reality than for treating brain diseases. Most people associate them with tripping, rather thanDementia is a broad term for symptoms that affect memory, thinking and everyday independence.

Alzheimer's disease is its most common cause. The woman had experienced progressive decline for a decade. For the previous five years, she had largely communicated using single words and relied heavily on others for everyday care. She also had difficulty walking and dressing herself and experienced chronic urinary incontinence.

Around 19 hours later, she began speaking spontaneously and recalling memories from her own life. Over the following days and weeks, caregivers reported that she seemed more alert, recognized family members, walked more independently, began dressing herself, and regained urinary continence. One month later, she received a second supervised session involving 3g of mushrooms and again appeared more expressive and agile. The diseases and drugs are entirely different.

Both raise questions about how much function may remain hidden within a damaged brain.. Her diagnosis was based on her clinical history, rather than confirmed using biomarkers: biological signs of Alzheimer's disease that can be detected using tests such as brain scans or analysis of spinal fluid. There was no comparison group and no standardized testing of memory and thinking before and after treatment. Observations were largely based on reports from caregivers and family members.

Psilocybin is a compound in magic mushrooms. The authors suggest that psilocybin may temporarily have altered communication between surviving brain networks: groups of brain regions that work together. This could have made some abilities more accessible for a limited period. Because the report did not include brain scans, this remains an untested hypothesis.

, scientists believed that the adult brain was relatively fixed. It is now known that the brain can reorganize itself throughout life. New connections can form, and networks can change in response to experience. Psilocybin acts mainly through a serotonin receptor called 5-HT2A. Serotonin is a chemical messenger involved in mood, perception and other functions.

Receptors are proteins that allow cells to respond to chemical signals.in animals suggest that psilocybin can encourage the formation of dendritic spines: tiny protrusions on nerve cells that help them communicate.suggest that psilocybin temporarily changes communication between large-scale brain networks. Some networks become less rigidly separated, while familiar patterns of activity are disrupted.has explored possible anti-inflammatory effects.

This is relevant because chronic inflammation is thought to contribute to Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders: conditions in which nerve cells gradually become damaged or die. Laboratory and animal research therefore suggests that psychedelics may influence nerve-cell growth, inflammation and brain-network activity. Whether these effects occur in people with Alzheimer's disease remains unknown. The study is not testing a dementia treatment.

Participants will receive synthetic psilocybin and undergo brain scans and tests of memory and thinking.. Psychedelic experiences can be frightening and disorienting, particularly for vulnerable people. Older adults may face increased risks of falls, heart and circulation problems, and interactions with medications. The woman experienced heavy sweating, suspected high body temperature, and a prolonged sleep-like state.

The absence of lasting complications does not establish that the approach is safe. It would be dangerous to interpret the report as a reason to experiment with psychedelic mushrooms outside a closely supervised research or clinical setting. The case raises a possibility: even after years of severe cognitive decline, some abilities may remain temporarily accessible. Whether psilocybin played a direct role, how it might have done so, and whether similar effects could be reproduced in other people remain unknown.





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