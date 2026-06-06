Magic Mushroom Cabin Owners Sue Britvic Over Unauthorized Image Use in J2O Competition

Amanda and David Robinson are taking legal action against Britvic, the maker of J2O, for using a photo of their unique 'magic mushroom cabin' without permission in a promotional competition. The Northamptonshire couple claim copyright infringement and seek damages, arguing the brand misalignment would have warranted a high licensing fee. Britvic, which has not yet filed a defense, is accused of a 'flagrant' infringement that continued after a complaint. The case highlights intellectual property issues in marketing campaigns involving distinctive properties.

The owners of a ' magic mushroom cabin ' are suing the J2O maker Britvic for allegedly using images of their home to promote a competition. Amanda and David Robinson run the unique cottage on the grounds of their home in Dodford, Northamptonshire, which they rent out for short stays.

Britvic - which also makes Robinsons squash, Tango and other soft drinks - used a photo of the site without permission and without advertising it to promote a competition to win a 'unique summer hangout', according to claims in High Court documents. The couple are suing the company for copyright infringement over the image and asking the court to award them thousands of pounds in damages.

To celebrate the launch of a new design for the drink last year, J2O said customers who bought a multi-pack could win a £1,500 voucher to book a 'unique summer hangout' plus £500 spending money. Barrister John-Paul Tettmar-Saleh said that between July and October, Britvic used an image of the cabin taken by Ms Robinson in 2017 to promote the competition, including on its website, the J2O Amazon store, and in online and in-store advertising.

But the barrister said that none of the advertisements credited Mr and Mrs Robinson, and was a 'flagrant' infringement of copyright. Mr Tettmar-Saleh also said that Britvic 'calculated that it would profit from the infringement', and did so for around 90 days after receiving and acknowledging a complaint from the couple about the use of the image.

He claimed that the pair should be awarded £6,552 in damages for lost profits, as well as further damages to represent the fee they would have charged Britvic for permission to use the image. He said: 'The claimants' brand is not naturally aligned with a large corporate multi-national manufacturer of sugary drinks.

'Therefore, the claimants would have carefully considered any proposed association with the defendant. 'As the brands do not align, the claimants would have demanded a high price for any association. ' Britvic, which is yet to file a defence to the claim, has been approached for comment. A hearing in the claim is yet to take place.

Britvic, based in Hemel Hempstead, also holds an exclusive licence with US partner PepsiCo to make and sell brands such as Pepsi, 7Up and Lipton Ice Tea in the UK. In January last year, the High Court approved a £3.3 billion takeover of the company by Danish brewery Carlsberg, which also owns brands including 1664 and Brooklyn





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Copyright Infringement Britvic J2O Magic Mushroom Cabin Competition Image Licensing Brand Alignment

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