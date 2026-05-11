Magic Mouse: A Natural Fit, But Other Options Exist

The Magic Mouse, Apple's signature mouse, is a natural fit for users of their hardware. It offers touch-based gestures and easily pairs with any compatible Apple device. However, it is not without its drawbacks. Its higher price point may not justify its performance compared to alternatives. This article helps users understand these options and choose the best fit for their needs.

The sleek, minimal design of the Magic Mouse makes it easy to recognize as an Apple product. It blends right in with desktop Macs as well as the MacBook and MacBook Pro lineups.

For a lot of users, it's simply the mouse that belongs with a Mac, as it offers touch-based gestures and pairs easily with just about any Apple device that's compatible with a mouse. Apple has refined the Magic Mouse a few times over the years, most recently replacing its Lightning port with a USB-C charging port.

But even though it's a natural fit for users of Apple hardware, the Magic Mouse leaves many other users unsatisfied in a number of ways. The placement of its USB-C port makes the mouse unusable when charging, for one, and its entry-level nature may not live up to the expectations of those who spend a lot of time at their computer.

As a bonus, we've also included the Apple Magic Trackpad for those who like gesture-based controls of the Magic Mouse. As a flagship wireless mouse, the MX Master has long been a go-to for those seeking one of the best mice on the market, and in our we talk about how this latest release is one of the biggest updates to the mode





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mouse Apple Comparative Analysis Companies Version Balance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

4 Mechanical Keyboards For Mac Cheaper Than Apple's Magic KeyboardNichols began his writing journey in 2020 as a contributor for the Akron-based magazine The Devil Strip, where he covered stories about businesses and locations unique to the area. Shortly thereafter, he began cutting his teeth in tech after joining The Mac Observer as a freelance writer.

Read more »

Magic: The Gathering – Reveals From MagicCon: Las Vegas 2026 Day 1You don't want to miss this preview of the exciting sets to come in 2026. Go there and back again, see Jace's vision, and suit up for action in our upcoming Magic sets. Witness a special canon event live on stage, and be among the first to see reveals for Magic this year and beyond.

Read more »

Your iPad's Magic Keyboard Could Have A Backlight – Here's How To Find ItJosé is a tech journalist with ten years of experience covering Apple, AI, mobile innovation, and major industry shifts. He currently reports for BGR.com, where he writes daily stories about product launches, software updates, and the cultural impact of consumer technology.

Read more »

Logitech’s tiny folding mouse improves upon the laptop trackpadLogitech is reportedly developing a new wireless mouse that folds in half to make it easier to carry around in a bag or pocket.

Read more »