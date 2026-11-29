The Orlando Magic are back in the win column after making a statement against the Washington Wizards.

in their previous two meetings earlier in the month, but they took out their frustrations on Washington, who struggled mightily throughout the afternoon. Here's a look at some things the box score won't tell you after the win.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs passes the ball around Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Magic had an early lead in the first quarter, but they weren't very comfortable with it. They played as if they were trailing throughout the entire second quarter, and that allowed them to build a lead as large as 30 points in the first half.

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That lead grew to as much as 37 points throughout the entire game, which was a testament to how badly Orlando wanted this win. The Magic got thumped in D.C. by 20 points less than a week ago. The fact that they were able to pull off this kind of result so closely to their previous one is a sign that the team is responding to the coaching staff and their adjustments.