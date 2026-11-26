Portuguese cloud consultancy Magic Beans invests €1 million in new cybersecurity unit Magic Shield, aiming for €2.7M revenue by 2027 amid rising cyber threats.

Portuguese cloud consultancy Magic Beans has announced a strategic expansion into cybersecurity with the launch of its new dedicated division, Magic Shield. The company, which expects to achieve €5 million in total revenue this year, is investing €1 million to establish this specialized unit. This move signals a significant shift in business focus as the firm prepares to address the escalating landscape of digital threats.

Magic Shield Revenue Projections And Targets

Magic Shield is projected to generate approximately €2.7 million in revenue by 2027. This new division aims to represent 40% of Magic Beans' total revenue in the coming year. The company plans to secure 20 active clients during this initial phase, with half of these accounts being large strategic enterprises. To support this growth, Magic Shield will hire seven to ten new cybersecurity specialists.

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AI Integration And Human Validation Processes

The new unit will integrate artificial intelligence across its projects to automate processes and accelerate incident investigations. Magic Shield will use AI to review web application protection rules while maintaining a mandatory human validation step before any change reaches production environments. This approach addresses client concerns about automated security tools introducing operational risk. The company cites Cloudflare data showing denial-of-service attacks doubled to 47.1 million in 2025 and rose further in 2026.

Market Context And Strategic Rationale

CEO Vítor Rodrigues attributes the rapid adoption of AI by attackers and cloud expansion as key factors demanding a highly specialized response. The pace of attacks accelerated in 2026, with 18.2 million attacks mitigated in the third quarter alone. This aligns with broader industry patterns where cloud adoption and AI-driven attack tooling expand the attack surface. Magic Beans leverages its existing position within client infrastructure to offer security services as a logical extension of its cloud consulting work.

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Technology Partnerships And Iberian Expansion

Cloudflare serves as the reference technology partner for Magic Shield, providing global network intelligence to anticipate and block attacks in real time. This partnership allows Magic Beans to layer AI-driven automation on top of Cloudflare's platform without building prohibitively expensive internal capabilities. The company also announced an Iberian expansion plan, with direct entry into the Spanish market expected to begin in 2027. This expansion follows the company's current presence across ten countries and more than 100 active clients.

Future Growth And Business Model Shifts

If Magic Shield reaches its target of accounting for 40% of revenue next year, Magic Beans' business mix will shift materially toward security. This transition has implications for margins, as cybersecurity services typically command higher rates than general cloud consulting. The focus on high-value accounts suggests a strategy prioritizing client stickiness through multi-year contracts. The modest €1 million investment relative to the €2.7 million revenue target indicates the unit leverages existing cloud expertise rather than requiring entirely new capabilities.