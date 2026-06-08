Maggot Menace Creates New Headache for Trump

The newly detected parasite could exacerbate already-high beef prices.

‘Scary Movie’ is the sixth installment in a film franchise that began more than two and a half decades ago. The patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.

FILE PHOTO: A sample of screwworms collected in the morning are displayed at the veterinary clinic as the Mexican government and ranchers struggle to control the spread of this flesh-eating pest, in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico July 4, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File PhotoThe return of a flesh-eating parasite could make already-high beef prices during the second Trump administration even worse.

The discovery of two cases of the New World screwworm, a parasite that kills livestock if not treated, near the Mexican border in Texas could prove hazardous to both the beef industry and public health, as well as Trump’s presidency.

“Americans run on beef. We notice the price of steaks and ground beef,” Arizona-based GOP strategist Barrett Marson told Politico.

“Every time we go to the grocery store, we see that... It’s a significant part of how Americans are getting squeezed on every end. ” Beef prices have already skyrocketed as a result of record-low cattle numbers resulting from inclement weather and industry consolidation.

“This is something that Texans have been worrying about and have been warning Washington about for nearly two years,” said Texas Democratic congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher on Thursday. “An outbreak today will be devastating to livestock producers and drive up already high costs for beef at the grocery stores that all Americans will see.

”Country singer Morgan Wallen dismissed his critics for spreading “nonsense” rumors after canceling his Pittsburgh stop on Saturday for the Still the Problem tour due to severe weather.

“After talking to local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight’s show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night,” Wallen said on his Instagram story on Saturday. He cited dangerous wind conditions and said he made the decision on his team’s recommendation.

Wallen also addressed critics whom he accused of spreading “a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true” and said that he wanted to “clear the air” with his statement. Wallen did not specify what rumors he was referring to.

“Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority. Refunds are available at point of purchase,” Wallen added. This announcement comes just days after the hot-headed singer flipped a piano while performing in Denver, Colorado.selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue. These), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid dubbed as “diet weed” for its potential focus-enhancing and appetite-suppressing side effects.

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“I SO focused on many projects I had been dragging my feet for weeks. Focus and energy was off the charts and no crash. ” Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol,Stacey King, a sports broadcaster and former basketball champion, has died at age 59, the Chicago Bulls announced Sunday.

King began his professional career at the Bulls, having been drafted sixth from Oklahoma in 1989. He played alongside NBA superstars Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the Bulls back-to-back title wins from 1991 to 1993. After finishing out his playing career at the Timberwolves, Heat, Celtics and Mavericks, King returned to Chicago to anchor Bulls TV broadcasts.

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls owner and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades — first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans,” Reinsdorf said.

“We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion that he brought to our organization, our broadcasts, and our fans every day. ”poured in on social media on Sunday, highlighting his commentating and his ball-playing skills. No cause of death was provided.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Relegation Playoff - First Leg - VfL Wolfsburg v SC Paderborn - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - May 21, 2026 VfL Wolfsburg's Christian Eriksen before the match REUTERS/Teresa Kroeger DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapsed during a match on Sunday and was taken to hospital.

The 34-year-old is conscious and “doing well under the circumstances,” the Danish Football Association said in a statement on X. Videos from the scene show the player was able to walk off the field on his own. The pre-World Cup friendly between Denmark and Ukraine was halted in the 65th minute after Eriksen collapsed, and the match was subsequently abandoned.

In 2021, the midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during a UEFA European Football Championship match and was fitted with an implanted cardioverter defibrillator .

“As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should,” Denmark national team doctor Morten Boesen said about Sunday’s incident, adding that Eriksen will “now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the episode. ” According to the BBC, Eriksen was making his 151st international appearance for Denmark when he collapsed. His previous appearance came on Wednesday, when he played 74 minutes for Denmark against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Denmark failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins on Thursday.selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact,found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC.

Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—theis a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting , it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the.

It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too.

You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, themade a stunning $55 million in its opening weekend, hitting number one at the box office, followed closely by the Gen Z-led horror filmsis the sixth installment in a film franchise that began more than two and a half decades ago and has made over $100 million globally to date.

, based on the Mattel character He-Man, came in second in the box office, earning $29.3 million in its opening weekend. It still has a long way to go to recoup its $200 million production budget. Backrooms dropped 70percent in its second week, but it still ranks as A24’s highest-grossing film, taking the previous top spot from, which featured an Oscar-nominated performance by Timothée Chalamet. It has made $212.6 million globally and $135 million in North America.

The surprise hit,, continues its historic run, earning $152.1 million at the domestic box office on a remarkable $750,000 production budget, with an entirely Gen Z director and cast. For the first time, it dropped by only 7 percent in its fourth weekend of release, after steadily gaining popularity week after week through word of mouth since its box office debut. It’s the first film outside the Christmas season to experience this kind of sustained growth since Steven Spielberg’s E.T.

Gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles revealed that a recent health scare left her fighting for her life.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age, but almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week,” the 29-year-old posted on her Instagram stories Saturday. Although she didn’t specify the nature of the medical incident, the image she posted on social media alongside her statement showed various hospital bands on her wrist. She revealed in the post that she remains on bed rest.

“This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life,” she added, noting that the situation was made worse because her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, with whom she shares a home in Texas, was out of state for work. She said she would explain the situation in more detail at a later date and thanked her “close circle,” who she said were there for her.

In her next series of posts, Biles shared photos of flowers she’d received as well as an image of herself lying in bed, and a screenshot of a health app showing a heart rate of 128 beats per minute. The gymnast made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning 11 medals, seven of which were gold.

A federal judge nominated by President Donald Trump is facing criminal charges for allegedly swiping a man’s glasses off his face, hurling them across an asphalt parking lot, and stomping on them as the two argued over a parking spot in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The same “judge” is still hearing cases two months after the early April confrontation.

Judge Ryan D. Nelson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, who was born and is serving in Idaho Falls, has been charged with misdemeanor battery and malicious injury to property by the Idaho Falls city prosecutor’s office, according to. Nelson pleaded not guilty to charges last month and is headed back to court for a pre-trial hearing in mid-June.

The dispute erupted when the judge reportedly became aggressive after he parked his truck across two spaces, according to the. The alleged victim said the confrontation was triggered as he told the judge—twice—as Nelson was backing his truck out of the double space: “‘Learn how to park. ’ That’s when he went crazy. ” Nelson wasAn Ohio festival erupted into fear and chaos Saturday when shooters opened fire, wounding at least 12 people.

Gunfire rang out just after 5:30 p.m. near thein Toledo as the armed men were “probably shooting at each other,” said Toledo Police Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan. Two of the victims were in critical condition, and all suspects were still at large late Saturday night. The oldest victim is 61; the youngest 14. Most of the victims were in their early twenties.

Several hundred people were attending the popular festival, which features live music, a beer garden, and food, when the shots rang out. Police were questioning witnesses and viewing security camera footage.

“It’s just a shame when a few people, for whatever reasons going through their head, decide to disrupt something that has been a beloved community event for many, many, many years,” said police Lt. Dan Gerken. A “deeply concerned” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWinenoted: “Too often we learn of a celebration somewhere that turns into a tragedy.

Now that news comes from our own neighborhood. We are heartbroken… people want to know how we proceed from such a dark place. ” Sunday’s festival events have been canceled.selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider givinga try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.

The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases thehave proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep .

Read my full review of Deeps Sleep PatchesA Georgia Piggly Wiggly has been hit with nearly $200,000 in federal penalties after a worker lost four fingers while cleaning a commercial meat grinder. Investigators said the employee was cleaning the grinder at the grocery chain’s store in Bowdon, Georgia, on Jan. 29 when a co-worker accidentally stepped on the machine’s foot-control pedal, causing it to start unexpectedly and pull the worker’s hand into the equipment.

The employee suffered the amputation of four fingers. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration later cited the store for a willful violation, alleging it had bypassed safety guards designed to protect workers from dangerous moving parts and flying debris. The agency also issued a serious violation for failing to implement proper hazardous-energy control procedures intended to prevent machinery from unexpectedly starting during maintenance or cleaning.

A third violation was issued after the store failed to report the amputation to OSHA within the required 24-hour timeframe. Federal regulators have proposed $196,251 in penalties. The store has 15 business days to either comply with the citations or formally contest the findings. Nov. 16, 2008; Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series former champion Ned Jarrett during the Ford 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY SportsNASCAR has lost one of its earliest legends. Ned Jarrett, the oldest living NASCAR Cup Series champion and a Hall of Famer known to fans as “Gentleman Ned,” died Thursday at 93. NASCAR and the Jarrett familythat the racing icon died of natural causes at his home in Newton, North Carolina, surrounded by loved ones.

“A friend to everyone he met,” the family said in a statement. “While we mourn his passing, we celebrate the remarkable life of an amazing man and truly the best father anyone could have wished for,” they wrote. Jarrett’s racing career began in 1953 after a local speedway opened in his hometown.

Over the next 13 years, he became one of the sport’s most dominant drivers, winning two NASCAR Cup Series championships and 50 races between 1953 and 1966. His most famous victory came in the 1965 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, where he won by a staggering 14 laps—the largest margin of victory in NASCAR Cup Series history. After retiring at 34, Jarrett became a beloved radio host on his show,.

He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011 and named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998.





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