Maggie Sajak Debuts Romance with Jackson Olson at 2026 Kids Choice Awards

Maggie Sajak and Jackson Olson made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards, showcasing their long-distance relationship.

Maggie Sajak, the thirty-one-year-old daughter of television icon Pat Sajak, made her public debut as the girlfriend of Jackson Olson at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards. The event took place on Saturday at Television City Studios, marking the first time the couple appeared together in a major public setting. Maggie walked the red carpet alongside the twenty-nine-year-old social media personality and professional baseball player, presenting a united front to the media and fans.

Red Carpet Fashion and Style Choices

For the star-studded evening, Maggie Sajak selected a glamorous strapless sequin dress that featured an icy blue to butter yellow ombré design. The gown included a high thigh slit, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble. She completed her look with silver sandal heels and styled her blonde hair in loose mermaid-style waves. Her makeup featured pale blue eyeshadow paired with a nude, glossy lip to complement the cool tones of her outfit.

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Jackson Olson coordinated his appearance to match Maggie's aesthetic vision for the night. He wore an all-white ensemble accented by a pastel blue blazer, which served as the primary pop of color in his attire. The pair flashed bright smiles as they posed for photographs on the red carpet, signaling their comfort and happiness in being seen together after keeping their relationship relatively private.

Background of the Romance and Meet Cute

The couple confirmed their romance earlier in the year with a joint Instagram post in April. However, the origins of their relationship date back to October 2025, when they met at a Los Angeles Dodgers playoffs game. Jackson Olson revealed that the two had started following each other on Instagram about a month prior to that in-person encounter. The connection was sparked when Olson posted photos on his Instagram Story and noticed Maggie in the background of one snapshot.

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Upon realizing they were in the same location, the pair exchanged direct messages and decided to grab a drink before returning to their respective seats. This initial interaction led to a dating relationship that has since evolved into a committed partnership. Maggie is the daughter of Wheel of Fortune legend Pat Sajak, while Olson is known for his role as a presenter and competitor on the current thirty-fifth season of Dancing with the Stars.

Career Highlights and Public Presence

Jackson Olson brings a significant public profile to the relationship through his work in television and sports. He served as a competitor on the thirty-fifth season of Dancing with the Stars, where he was paired with professional dancer Emma Slater. His journey on the show concluded on the October 27th episode, where he was tied for ninth place alongside fellow competitor Tyler Cameron before being eliminated. This exposure on a major network has undoubtedly increased his visibility in the entertainment sphere.

Beyond his television appearances, Olson is a professional baseball player for the Savannah Bananas. His dual career in sports and media has established him as a recognizable figure in his own right, separate from his new relationship with Maggie Sajak. The couple's appearance at the Kids Choice Awards highlights their intersection into high-profile entertainment events, leveraging their individual fame to support one another in the public eye.

Family Dynamics and Long-Distance Challenges

Olson has spoken openly about the dynamics of dating the daughter of a television legend. In May, he revealed his feelings about meeting Maggie's father, Pat Sajak, for the first time. He described the experience as positive, noting that he found Pat Sajak to be a great guy. Olson acknowledged the universal nervousness people feel when meeting the parent of someone they are dating, whether it is a father or mother.

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The relationship also involves navigating a long-distance dynamic between partners living on opposite sides of the country. Olson expressed that he is happy to be his true self in every aspect of his life since starting the relationship. He admitted that while he never previously thought he would want to see a partner as frequently as possible, he now embraces the effort required to maintain their connection. The couple plans to continue balancing their individual careers while nurturing their bond across distances.