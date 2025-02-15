Maggie's Cancer Centre at Northampton General Hospital Reaches Milestone

The Maggie's centre, a new cancer support centre being built at Northampton General Hospital, is celebrating the completion of its highest point. The centre, set to open at the end of the year, will provide free psychological, emotional, and practical support to individuals with cancer and their families across the East Midlands.

Significant progress has been made on a cancer centre due to open at the end of the year, those behind it have said. The Maggie's centre, being built at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) will offer free psychological, emotional and practical support to people with cancer and their families. Planning permission was granted in 2020, and five years later, the completion of the highest part of the building has just been celebrated.

Maggie's chief executive, Dame Laura Lee, DBE, said: 'We are one step closer to opening and offering support to people living with cancer from across the East Midlands.'The centre will be free, with no appointments or referrals necessary, and was expected to support approximately 15,000 visitors a year. There will be resources to help patients get ready for cancer treatment, side-effects, after treatment and how to cope with advanced cancer.'I am so grateful to everyone who has made this happen.' Once open, the centre will work closely with the staff at the hospital to ensure the 150,000 people in the East Midlands area with cancer, and their family and friends, will be able to visit the centre for support.Fundraising for the project was given a huge boost in 2022 after racing driver, Diana Russel, left a legacy of £2,425,000 to the cancer centre. Diana Russell was a member of the Phipps brewery family, based in Northampton, and was a familiar figure on racing circuits in the 1960s and 1970s.





