Maggie Rogers secures her first Adult Alternative Airplay No. 1 with 'Bottle', marking a major career milestone amid recent Grammy nomination and Coachella announcement.

Maggie Rogers has achieved a definitive career milestone by topping the Adult Alternative Airplay chart with her single " Bottle." The track claimed the No. 1 position on the chart dated November 28, marking the first time in her professional recording career that the song has reached the summit.

Career-Best Chart Performance Details

According to Luminate data, "Bottle" reached the top spot driven by a significant 13% increase in radio spins during the tracking week of November 13 through November 19. The single, which was released on August 20 via Island and Republic Records, demonstrates strong momentum in the adult alternative format. This achievement surpasses all previous chart entries for Rogers in this specific category, solidifying her status as a leading voice in the genre.

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Historical Context and Label Milestones

The success of "Bottle" holds particular significance for Island Records, as it stands as the first Adult Alternative Airplay No. 1 released by the label in the current year. It also ranks as the fifth such chart-topper for Island during the entire decade. The track follows previous No. 1 hits including Alabama Shakes' "Another Life" in 2025, as well as Brittany Howard's "What Now" and U2's "Atomic City" in 2023. Prior to these recent successes, The Killers' "Boy" secured the No. 1 position in 2022.

Competitive Album Landscape Analysis

While "Bottle" dominates the airplay charts, Rogers has maintained a robust presence on broader album metrics. Her recent work reached No. 18 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the Top Alternative Albums chart in October, establishing new career highs for those specific rankings. In the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs category, "Bottle" peaked at No. 32. Other tracks from the same period, including "Champagne" at No. 35, "I Won't Cry" at No. 37, "Twiggy" at No. 40, "Moon So High" featuring John Mayer at No. 44, and "Burn Me Blue" at No. 50, further illustrate her consistent chart performance.

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Rapid Ascension of Industry Recognition

The chart-topping success coincides with an unprecedented period of professional recognition for Maggie Rogers. Just days before the chart announcement, on Monday, November 16, she received her first-ever Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. This accolade highlights the rapid industry validation she has experienced following her breakout popularity. The nomination serves as a critical endorsement of her songwriting and production capabilities on a global scale.

Scheduled Tours and Festival Appearances

Beyond chart metrics and awards, Rogers has secured major performance opportunities for the coming year. She was recently announced as a performer for the 2027 Coachella festival, a prestigious slot that cements her status as a headline act. Additionally, she is slated to serve as a supporting act for select dates on Noah Kahan's "The Last of the Bugs" North American tour next June. Rogers also unveiled dates for her own "Mud" headlining tour, which is scheduled to begin in February, providing fans with multiple opportunities to see her work live.