Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jesse Eisenberg to Receive Karlovy Vary Honors

The Czech film festival will present its President’s Award to 'two distinctive personalities who have significantly shaped contemporary world cinema' and have 'a certain ‘trans-Atlantic’ sensitivity.'

will present its President’s Award to the “two distinctive personalities who have significantly shaped contemporary world cinema,” organizers said on Monday.

“In their work, director, screenwriter and actressexecutive director Kryštof Mucha: “We at the festival are glad to be able to welcome two creative individuals whose work as actors, screenwriters, and directors is representative of contemporary trends in cinema and whose films are an intense experience for audiences. ”Gyllenhaal will receive her honor during the opening ceremony of the 60th edition of KVIFF on Friday, July 3.

At the fest, she will also present her film, which she wrote, directed and produced. The “imaginative continuation of the classic Frankenstein story, influenced by both the 1935 filmand Mary Shelley’s original masterpiece,” the movie stars Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Annette Bening, Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard and Jake Gyllenhaal. , stars Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti. Eisenberg also co-stars in and wrote the music and lyrics for the film’s musical-within-the-movie.

The movie will be released in the fall by A24. In his honor, the Czech festival will screen“Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jesse Eisenberg are distinguished by a certain ‘trans-Atlantic’ sensitivity,” said KVIFF artistic director Karel Och.

“Their work as actors and directors has the ability to connect the New World and Europe while drawing on the most essential elements of both traditions. The humor of New York intellectuals is combined with wisdom, talent, and an original way of seeing the world. ”CAA’s Maha Dakhil Says a Revolution Is Happening in Hollywood: “We Don’t Even Need Studios to Greenlight Ideas”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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