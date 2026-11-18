Magenta Edge Films releases the trailer for Billy Knight, a romantic fantasy drama featuring Al Pacino, Charlie Heaton, and Diana Silvers, set for theatrical release in 2027.

Magenta Edge Films has officially unveiled the first trailer for the romantic fantasy drama Billy Knight. This new film features a star-studded ensemble cast anchored by Al Pacino, Charlie Heaton, Diana Silvers, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. The project serves as the feature directorial debut for writer-director Alec Griffen Roth. Magenta Edge Films will release the picture in theaters nationwide on January 8, 2027.

The Central Narrative and Plot Details

The story centers on grad school students Alex, played by Charlie Heaton, and Emily, portrayed by Diana Silvers. Both characters are navigating the difficult path of aspiring careers as filmmakers in the entertainment industry. Alex also grapples with the profound grief of losing his father, who was a failed screenwriter. His emotional journey shifts when he discovers a handkerchief with the name Billy Knight embroidered on it. This specific discovery sends him on a Hollywood adventure to track down the mysterious and reclusive Billy Knight. The figure is played by legendary actor Al Pacino. The narrative blends fantasy, romance, and heartfelt emotion throughout its duration.

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Cast Appearances and Musical Elements

Beyond the core cast, the film features an original song and an appearance by musician Beck. Furthermore, special appearances include Diplo, Rick Ross, and Harry Jowsey. The supporting cast additionally features Angela Sarafyan, Sara Sampaio, Elsie Hewitt, and Aleeha Rogers. These additions expand the world of make-believe that the director sought to create. The ensemble brings diverse talent to a story that balances reality with cinematic magic. Each performer contributes to the layered romantic fantasy genre of the film. The music and cameos add unique texture to the cinematic experience.

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Festival Screening and Distribution Path

Prior to its theatrical release, Billy Knight screened at several festivals to secure distribution. Those events include the Newport Beach Film Festival and the Coronado Island Film Festival in 2025. The Torino Film Festival also hosted a screening during that same year. Additionally, the Sedona International Film Festival hosted screenings in 2026. The Omaha Film Festival also featured the picture in its 2026 lineup. This festival run helped build momentum for the nationwide theater release scheduled for January 8, 2027. The distribution strategy highlights a steady path from festival acclaim to commercial release.

Production Team and Creative Vision

Prominent Productions, Firebrand Media Group, and RNA Pictures produced the film. Executive producers include Tuan Bui, Peter Bortel, Noor Alfallah, Sarah Sarandos, and Keyun Country Parker. Additional producers are Autumn Bailey-Ford, Cameron Burnett, Amanda Kiely, Sevier Crespo, Josh Clayton, and Kirk Martin. Alec Griffen Roth commented on the experience of creating this world. He stated that getting to create this world of make-believe with a slice of reality was unlike anything he ever imagined. He added that it was a dream come true and he is truly blessed. Roth noted he was given the opportunity to work with such incredible and iconic actors and producers. He also praised the best crew a young filmmaker could ask for. The production team has assembled a strong foundation for this debut feature.