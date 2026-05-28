Magda Linette vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 3

Polish tennis fans around the world will be locked in on the women's third round match of the French Open when Iga Switak will take on her fellow countrywoman,

Iga Swiatek is a significant favorite against Magda Linette in the third round of the French Open. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images Polish tennis fans around the world will be locked in on the women's third round match of the French Open when Iga Switak will take on her fellow countrywoman, Magda Linette.

Swiatek, who has dominated at Roland-Garros through the years, is looking to make yet another deep run at the tournament. As you'd expect, she's heavily favored on Friday morning. Magda Linette vs. Iga Swiatek History and Tournament Results These two have faced each other twice in their careers. The most recent was earlier this year at the Miami Open.

Linette upset Swiatek 1-6, 7-5, 6-3. Magda Linette has matched her career-best finish at the French Open. She also made it to the third round in 2017 and 2021. Her best-ever finish at a Grand Slam was a semifinal appearance at the 2023 Australian Open.

Swiatek is seeking her fifth career win at the French Open. She has dominated the event throughout the years, sporting a 93% win rate at Roland-Garros, which is 13% better than her next best Grand Slam. Magda Linette vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Best Bet I'm not going to put too much stock into Linette's win against Swiatek earlier this year.

It was on a different surface, and now the two will face off on clay, which is where Swiatek thrives. I'm going to back Swiatek to get her revenge and not only win this match, but cover the 7.5-game spread. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf.

He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.





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