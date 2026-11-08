MAGA voters reveal who they want to see lead GOP in 2028

MAGA voters at a Trump rally name JD Vance and Marco Rubio as early 2028 presidential election favorites after Democrats swept the midterms.

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MAGA voters speaking with Fox News Digital ahead of a recent Trump rally reveal their early picks for 2028 Republican presidential nominationWith Democrats taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, MAGA voters are already sizing up potential successors to President Donald Trump in 2028 — with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio repeatedly emerging as favorites among those interviewed by Fox News Digital.

Also read Midterm Shock Reshapes 2028 GOP Race Beyond Vance and Rubio

"I like ," one American told Fox News Digital"I like that he's no-nonsense, similar to Trump. " "Well, I like JD Vance obviously," another said. "I like Marco Rubio. There's some other ones too that are maybe not so much mainstream that are coming up that I like too.

"Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are gaining traction among American voters as potential favorable 2028 presidential candidates for Republicans. "JD is great too, but Rubio has a little more experience," one said. "He's articulate, he’s well spoken. He's got good ideas.

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I just really like him.

" Fox News Digital spoke with Americans attending a Trump rally in Bangor, Maine, as one of Trump’s final stops before Tuesday’s midterms that ended in a stunning blue wave. Fueled by anger over high costs and theand his allies, Republicans that Fox News Digital spoke with are looking for a presidential candidate to fill in Trump’s"footsteps.

" "I'm really open to see who can fill Trump's footsteps, not just the next person in line," one told Fox News Digital. Sen. Chuck Schumer said President Donald Trump, seen on Oct. 28, 2026, would be the subject of Senate investigations whenever he violates the law. , R-Fla.

, who has tried to distance himself from the results of Tuesday’s midterms. In a news conference Wednesday, he praised Florida for keeping the state under GOP control — suggesting his governance was a reason Florida Republicans held on.

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"I would like to see either JD And Marco, or JD And Governor DeSantis," one said at the Trump rally. "That's what I would feel comfortable with. "CRUZ-VANCE RIVALRY HEATS UP AS TEXAS SENATOR SUGGESTS VP IS 'FEELING INSECURE' U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a campaign rally with Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Rogers at Grosse Point Victory Center in Grosse Point Woods, Mich. on Oct. 28, 2026.

Despite some that Fox News Digital spoke with expressing a preference for Rubio over Vance, other Trump supporters stopped short of choosing between the two, praising both as potential successors to the president.

"I like JD Vance, and I like Marco Rubio," one said. "I think those are two very outstanding candidates that will continue to make America great again. "