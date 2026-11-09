MAGA Turns on Dave Chappelle Over Shocking Charlie Kirk Joke

Conservative mouthpieces are up in arms about the controversial comedian after he made a series of comments about Kirk’s assassination.

“I feel f---ed up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker. And I mean, look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered … and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better,” Chappelle said.

“I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way,” he continued.

Also read Social media horrified by Dave Chappelle’s sick ‘joke’ about Charlie Kirk’s murder

“I just be driving around like, ‘Why am I in such a good mood? Oh! ’” Charlie Kirk was speaking at his"American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University when he was shot in the neck and killed. The crowd at Madison Square Garden responded to Chappelle’s remark with nervous laughter and gasps.reported that Chappelle’s sold-out “Karmageddon” tour stop was “phone-free,” with attendees made to seal off their devices in pouches.

But a leaked video has now circulated. Erika Kirk did not name Chappelle explicitly, but said, “Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates. ”“To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting,” Kirk, now the CEO of Turning Point USA, wrote.

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“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives. “You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard,” she concluded.

Erika Kirk joins U.S. President Donald Trump onstage during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.made a similar reference.

“Disgusting…” he wrote on X, “And especially egregious given that Chappelle himself survived an attack on stage in 2022. The crowd roaring with laughter at his shamefully inhumane remarks is also repellent. ”, conservative commentator Joe Concha condemned the quip, saying, “I used to be a big fan... but I don’t know how anyone can ‘feel better’ about anybody being assassinated. And I don’t know why Chappelle suddenly decided to share this emotion 15 months after he was murdered.

”, telling NPR in April, “I did resent that the Republican Party ran on transgender jokes. I felt that they were doing a weaponized version of what I was doing. It’s not what I was doing. ” Trans employees and allies at Netflix walk out in protest of the Dave Chappelle special on October 20, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

While Chappelle said in 2016 that he was willing to give Trump “a chance,” his stance on the president and his administration appears to have changed significantly. In 2025, he said he hopes Trump will, “If you talk for a living and see Charlie Kirk get murdered that way, I’m gonna be honest, I was shook. ”motherf---er? ” he continued.

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“I’m not making light of Charlie Kirk dying, but I’m not sure what it means, and I’m not sure I believe what they say it means. I’ll tell you what I don’t believe, and the whites were quick to say this. They said, ‘Charlie Kirk is this generation’s Martin Luther King . ’ No, he’s not!

” “They both got murdered in a terrible fashion,” he said.

“They both got shot in the neck. But that’s about where those similarities ended. ”Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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