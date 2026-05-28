MAGA Star Candidate Claims Oscar Winners Secretly Back Him

Stephen Colbert

villain-turned-political candidate claimed in a new interview that both Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx privately urged him to clean up Los Angeles.

“If their reps try to deny this happened, I have multiple witnesses,” Pratt claimed. The registered Republican and self-described “centrist” has surged in polling ahead of the June 2 primary, positioning himself as a serious challenger to incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. The 42-year-old launched his campaign after losing his home in the 2025 Palisades Fire, which devastated parts of Los Angeles. , Pratt said he would be “done with trying to live in L.A.

” if Bass gets re-elected or Democratic candidate Nithya Raman“I will not rebuild if these people are in charge because what would I be putting money into? ” he said. Despite insisting he is “not MAGA,” Pratt has already received praise from Donald Trump, who recently described him as “a big MAGA person. ” “I’d like to see him do well.

I don’t know him. I assume he probably supports me,” Trump told a reporter. , writing that “Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Pratt for Mayor of L.A. needs to get their head out of their a--. ”





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