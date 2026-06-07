MAGA Spins Wild Theory to Explain Spencer Pratt’s Voting Flop

MAGA’s loudest voices pulled out their classic excuse like clockwork.

MAGA supporters across the internet pulled out a classic from the Trump playbook as they melted down over Republican reality star Spencer Pratt’s embarrassing voter turnout in the Los Angeles mayoral election.

Conservative influencers erupted with claims of election fraud as fewer voters showed out for the MAGA darling Pratt than they anticipated while ballots were counted over the weekend. Due to California’s slower vote counting process—which is partially due to the large number of mail-in voting, a popular practice in the state—many of the most shrieking MAGA voices cried out about cheating in typical Trumpian fashion.

“The Mayoral election in Los Angeles is being stolen from @spencerpratt in real time! Where is the DOJ? ” wrote far-right influencer Laura Loomer in one of several X posts on the subject.

“Here’s a crazy idea: Make it a law that all ballots must be counted on election night,” she wrote in another. “It’s rocket science, I know. ”“How do third world countries count millions of ballots in one day, but California ‘isn’t done’ yet? Make it make sense,” Loomer said in another post.

In response to an X post from Kalshi that showed Pratt’s Democratic challenger, L.A. city councilmember Nithya Raman, achieving a 95 percent odds of moving on to the runoff election, MAGA-coded comedian Jamie Kennedy said, “This is a literal crime scene. There is no way this is an honest election. ”Right-wing influencer Joey Mannarino also chimed in with conspiracy theories over the mayoral election.

“California’s election fraud scam right now is somehow even more blatant than 2020’s election fraud,” he said in one post. “Literally no one believes these numbers. ”Arizona congressman Abe Hamadeh called the California election system a “joke” in a post, urging his Republican colleagues to “pass legislation to fix this broken system.

” “Watching California reenact a VERY familiar playbook by flooding the system with unverifiable mail-in ballots while deliberately staggering the count to chip away at the Republican candidate,” Hamadeh, 35, wrote.

“This is a joke. Everyone sees what’s happening. When will Republicans recognize the urgency and pass legislation to fix this broken system before Americans lose faith in our elections? ”The right-wing Libs of TikTok account, operated by MAGA operative Chaya Raichik, also expressed outrage over the left-leaning state’s vote-counting process with a racially charged question.

“Can someone please explain to me how third world India counted 640 million ballots in one day while California takes a month to count 20 million ballots?? ” Raichik wrote. Meghan McCain levied skepticism at the state’s normal election process, saying in an X post, “For whatever it’s worth, people in my life who have never ever spoken about stolen elections in any capacity are now saying this about California…”McCain, the 41-year-old daughter of the late Arizona Sen.

John McCain, shared her theory in response to a video clip of President Donald Trump on Sunday, in which he ranted about rigged elections before“You’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN one-sided crooked networks. Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough,” Trump, 79, raged after NBC News journalist Kristen Welker called out his bogus claims of “stolen” elections.

“Thank you, darling. Have a good time. ”, has seen his initial lead in the mayoral election to challenge incumbent Democrat Karen Bass shrink as more ballots have been counted since election day last week. MAGA’s star candidate shared his frustration with the incoming results in a post on X, where he included an image of Russell Crowe’s John Nash fromPratt shamelessly admitted he doesn't know how elections work in the city he is running to be the mayor of.





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