MAGA’s West Coast glam girls put all cards on Spencer Pratt — with sharp message to ‘common sense’ voters

Some of President Donald Trump’s biggest MAGA glam stars on the West Coast have put all their cards in for Spencer Pratt to shake up the race and come out a winner against Los Angeles Mayor Karen B…

Some of President Donald Trump’s biggest MAGA glam stars on the West Coast have put all their cards in for Spencer Pratt toMAGA supporters Emily Wilson of the “Emily Saves America” podcast posted a bunch of snaps on Instagram of her with the In the caption, she shared a message to “common sense” voters about why they need to get out and vote to end Bass’ reign.

MAGA supporters Emily Wilson of the “Emily Saves America” podcast posted a bunch of snaps on Instagram of her with the former reality star turned LA mayoral hopeful from a weekend event with him. In the caption, she shared a message to “common sense” voters about why they need to get out and vote to end Bass’ reign.

“They want you to think your vote doesn’t matter. It does. Save Los Angeles. ”There was also pics of merchandise available at the event, with Pratt for Mayor of Los Angeles hats and T-shirts that read, “L.A.

Deserves a Plot Twist. ” Wilson can also be seen taking photos alongside “Pretty Political” podcast cohost/political commentator Priya Patel who also posed for pictures with Pratt at the recent fundraising event. , Wilson praised Pratt for running an honest campaign about the real issues facing the second largest city in the country. Patel has used her social media presence to help add some star power to Pratt’s campaign.

A recent Emerson College poll shows Pratt running a competitive campaign against incumbent Bass. Bass is polling at 30%, while Pratt is in second place with 22% support. Raman trails at 19%, with 16% of voters still undecided. On June 2, if no candidate secures more than 50% of the voters, the top two vote getters advance to a run-off in November.





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