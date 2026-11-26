Aaron Rodgers was cut from the Pittsburgh Steelers after his public blow-up over his coach’s alleged misbehavior.

Wednesday afternoon that the team was expected to release Rodgers following his interview with ESPN’s Pat McAfee. Hours later, Rodgers’ release was made official via the league transaction wire,that his former Packers coach, Mike McCarthy, 63, who coached him for 13 seasons, fell asleep during team meetings to the point of snoring, missed other meetings and walkthroughs, and confused the Steelers for his former team, the Green Bay Packers, during a halftime chant.

“When he was missing meetings and the word was he’s sleeping, and then he’s sleeping in the coaches’ film sessions and he’s not alert here,” Rodgers said. “And he doesn’t want to get to know the defense. I’m telling the defense, ‘Hey, just trust me …’ And then he’s telling me, ‘I don’t need to get to know the defense at all.

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’"Barry Reeger/Barry Reeger/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Since Rodgers was cut after the trade deadline, he can either be claimed by another team on waivers, or become an unrestricted free agent. David Dunn, Rodgers’ agent, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Pittsburgh Steelers communications team also did not immediately respond.