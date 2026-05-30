MAGA’s Favorite Dem Disses Wife to Grinning Katie Miller

Donald J. Trump

, the Pennsylvania senator chats with the former Trump aide about life in Washington, his unconventional style, and whether he would ever switch political parties.

“I know too much more about the Mormon wives, more than I wish I knew,” he added, appearing to reference the reality television seriesMiller—a former Trump administration aide who is married to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller—introduced Fetterman as the first Democrat to appear on her podcast.

Though still a Democrat, Fetterman has been a thorn in his party’s side on a host of issues and has become a favorite in MAGA circles, alienating many Democrats who once viewed him as a progressive standard-bearer.earlier this month showed the senator mocking concerns about healthcare costs, dismissing the Epstein files as a “nothing burger,” and criticizing Democrats over their reaction to the killing of Minneapolis nurse Alex Pretti during anti-ICE protests.what he sees as a socialist drift within the Democratic Party, warning during a Fox News appearance earlier this year that it was becoming “an a** of socialism. ”The podcast appearance comes as Fetterman faces renewed scrutiny over turmoil within his office..

Her departure marks Fetterman’s third chief of staff since taking office and follows months of reports about tensions between the senator and members of his staff. Fetterman sought to downplay the latest departure, telling Axios, “So much for the turnover issue. Clicks! ” alongside an image purporting to show other Senate offices with higher turnover rates.

Katie Miller accused Democrats of engaging in dangerous political rhetoric and later appeared on Fox News to argue that the comments contributed to a toxic political climate. It’s unclear whether any of these controversies will feature in the full interview, set to be released on June 2. The teaser ends with Miller asking the question many Democrats have increasingly wondered about: “Would you ever switch parties? ”





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