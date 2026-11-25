Shane Gillis’ ex, Grace Brassel, wrote a scathing account of their relationship in a new essay.

Shane Gillis is the subject of a brutal new essay written by his girlfriend of over a year, fitness influencer Grace Brassel. Brassel, 27, wrote that she experienced Gillis—the comedian fired for making offensive comments on his podcast before he could debut onthat she and Gillis, 38, began their relationship in May 2024, after she sent him a DM on Instagram.

The pair made thingsBrassel alleges in the essay that the relationship took a negative turn when she moved to Philadelphia with him a few months later. Through a representative, Gillis told the Daily Beast in response to the essay, “Grace and I had some good times together. Breakups are tough, and I wish her the best.

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” “I didn’t even notice my agency was slipping through my fingers,” she wrote, recalling having quit her job to move in with the comedian.

“I felt like I was turning into a 25-year-old housewife, someone who cooked, cleaned, did the laundry, and waited for her man to come home from a long day at work. I never said I was capable of all that, but it felt like an expectation. ” “When things weren’t exactly to his liking, he would tell me that I wasn’t ‘being good. ’ You know, the way you would talk to a dog,” Brassel added.

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The revelations come after Gillis came under fire for saying that “Women dress like w---es now” at the gym during hisfor permitting Gillis to make the joke, but he later told Joe Rogan that the show didn’t “approve” his monologue. He added,to be show boss Lorne Michaels’ answer to drawing more conservative viewers to the series. Gillis has amassed his own following since his firing, breaking a Guinness World Record for most tickets sold for a comedy show by a solo comedian in July.s to shame Gillis for his latest monologue, said his ill-fated joke about women was just the tip of the iceberg.

“I would later tell my mom that he was the most liberal man I had ever dated. ,” she wrote.

“His world was so fast and extravagant. I was just happy to be part of it. ”Later, Brassel said, “In our time together, Shane would often say something remarkably cruel and then play it off like a joke,” including when he’d hostedSNL with him and lightheartedly asked what we’d be doing next week to celebrate.

‘You’re lucky I’m even f---ing inviting you to this,’ he told me in a faux ‘I’m just joking but maybe not’ tone,” she wrote. Brassel added that her health ultimately took a turn for the worse.

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“I started gaining weight from all the drinking we were doing, and I dyed my blonde hair brown on a whim. My friends jokingly asked if I was experiencing psychosis,” she wrote, after which they began a ponderous breakup last August. Brassel said she had found “sexting” messages between Gillis and another woman. Still, their breakup dragged on until it didn’t.

“One day, he said we could never really mend things because I had committed the cardinal sin when you’re dealing with a narcissist: telling people how he treated me,” she said, alleging that she tried to tell Gillis that his “toxic fanbase” had turned on her with a vengeance. “It came to a climax when I was recognized and shoved into a table at a bar in West Village, leaving a nasty bruise on my hip bone,” she wrote.

“When I told Shane about it, he said to stop telling him stuff like that, or he would block me. Validating my experience would mean facing the reality that he has a toxic fan base and the only one to blame is himself. ”Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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