Dallas Young Republicans president Chad Cohen says the MAGA movement is still young and totally behind President Donald Trump, but fellow members are on the fence.

Former press secretary Katie Zacharia criticizes GOP over midterm losses, says party isn’t ‘good at winning’Trump praises 'reasonable guy' Hakeem Jeffries while touting 'ultimate' veto power over Democrats Maher calls out 'spoiled brats' who left US over Trump presidency, says country ‘self-corrected’ in midterms'Bratty men' demand 'prince treatment' in dating trend, sparking debate over who should pay DEPROGRAMMED: He lived as a woman for six years, hit ‘rock bottom’ and found Jesus; then, he detransitioned 'Enough': Protesters decry antisemitism after Hunter College student event including Jewish group is canceledLocals of Michigan city with largest Muslim population in US call El-Sayed election victory 'needed' change 'The View' co-host stunned as Hostin backs Gavin Newsom bypassing victims' families for death row commutationsCarville calls out 'ultimate urban progressive' Pramila Jayapal for Jeffries comment, urges 'self-education'Fun fact: Fiona the Hippo became the smallest Nile hippo known to surviveMasked protesters chant 'Charlie Kirk deserved to die' outside TPUSA event at University of WashingtonGutfeld: How worse is GTA 6 than real life?

If Trump treated foreign adversaries like this, consequences would be ‘disastrous,' senator warnsTrump moves to revive Hollywood as East Coast states lure productions away from CaliforniaSheen stunned as Rob Lowe reveals he had been praying for his recovery for years'One Job Away' campaign is helping SAG-AFTRA members meet work thresholds to keep health insurance Marlon Humphrey SUSPENDED for Telling the Truth?!

Also read Dallas Weather: Mild end to the week before a cold front brings windy, cooler weather

Baltimore Ravens Controversy | The Craig Carton Show Locals of Michigan city with largest Muslim population in US celebrate El-Sayed's election to the senateCraig Carton Reacts To The Crazy Marlon Humphrey Situation, Calls Out The Hypocrisy of It All | The Craig Carton ShowDan On The Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Loss, “Felt Like A JV team” | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichYou can now listen to Fox News articles! , young adults came together Tuesday to discuss what happened and how to move forward.

Fox News Digital spoke with attendees and members about where they stand on the MAGA movement. Chad Cohen, the president of Dallas Young Republicans , is confident that it is still cool to be MAGA.

Advertisement

"One hundred percent," Cohen said. "I think I speak for all of my members when I say we're still totally behind PresidentAMERICA SAW THE BLUE WAVE COMING — BUT DRASTICALLY UNDERESTIMATED THE EXTENT OF THE DEM TSUNAMI"I'm a three-time Trump voter, but starting the new war with Iran was kind of a big letdown with this election," he said. "I would honestly say no at this point," he said.

"I think in the 2026 midterm elections, Trump asked the people to come out and vote as if he was on the ballot, and people did. The DYR member Dan said whether or not it is still cool to be MAGA depends on"what your definition of MAGA is.

" "I think after the midterms, we've seen some fragmentation within our party, which is part of the reason why we lost," he said. "I think people view there being two major factions, the MAGA party versus the American First Party. So I think our job as young Republicans here in one of the most conservative cities in the country to try to find a way to mobilize young people.

To believe in the same vision that brought us together back in 2016.

" VANCE COURTING DISGRUNTLED TRUMP VOTERS TO FORM ‘NEW RIGHT’ ALLIANCE AFTER REPUBLICAN BLOODBATH, SOURCES SAY"I think so," he said. "A lot of young men that run around in my crowd, I mean, we obviously still vote Republican, but I think a little bit of the young vote may have been lost due to social media, what's on there nowadays. " "I think the Iran war was a really big one ... impact to the MAGA message.

Advertisement

I think that what it stands for at its core, especially like in the first term, what MAGA meant to us back then and what I voted for back then, I think it's still cool. I mean, in my circles, I think, it's true 100 percent.

" Matthew Monfore, a political consultant and advisor who has spent time speaking to college students, doesn't think it is considered cool to be MAGA anymore based on what he has heard. "I think at the heart of it, Make America Great Again was putting Americans first," he said. "And I think through the midterms, I think that a lot of people strayed away from putting Americans first as an American.

I don't know if it's still considered to be good or bad. I think it's just at the heart of it, I think Republicans strayed away from putting the American party first.

""I think there's been a lot of hardships that we've all had to deal with just at a global scale, but when it comes down to the American people, I think putting the American first, especially from here on out," Kai said. "I think it's very important and I think that we can all be better for it if we choose to do so. "