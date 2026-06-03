MAGA Rep Blames Someone Else for Vile Deleted Post

He previously said, “Muslims don’t belong in American society.”

MAGA congressman Andy Ogles has blamed an unnamed staffer for a “stupid, hurtful” homophobic post that brought a backlash even from Republican colleagues.with an X post on Tuesday saying, “Homosexuality has no place in America.

” He deleted it after receiving widespread condemnation from his own party.

“Earlier today while working on the farm, my phone began going crazy because of a post made by a member of my comms team,” the former Maury County mayor said. “The post was stupid, hurtful and a complete distraction from my America First focus. The employee has been reprimanded. ” Who that employee is is not known, although the Daily Beast has contacted the congressman’s office for more information.

Ogles was hung out to dry by members of his own party for the post, which came three days into Pride Month.

“For all of recorded history, homosexuality is a part of humanity,” he said. “I’ve got to say, I’m quite libertarian by nature. The behavior of consenting adults is their business. ”New York Rep.

Mike Lawler took a stronger approach when collared by TMS, saying, “Homosexuality exists. In America. In fact Andy, you have family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and constituents who are gay and lesbian.

“It doesn’t make them less than or somehow unworthy of being an American. What an absolutely idiotic statement to make,” he said, adding that he thought Ogles was a “f---ing idiot. ”Ogles’ decision to blame the post on an unnamed staffer echoes the White House response after President Donald Trump shared a racist clip on Truth Social in which the faces of Barack and Michelle Obama were superimposed on the bodies of apes.

Trump later told reporters that he “didn’t see” the part of the lengthy video that featured the Obamas and, when quizzed on whether he was planning to apologize, said, “I didn’t make a mistake. ”“Muslims don’t belong in American society,” he said in March. “Pluralism is a lie. ”





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