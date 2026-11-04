MAGA Rapper Brutally Roasted After Mortifying Defeat

Nicki Minaj has gone silent on social media after hyping MAGA candidates for weeks.

in Texas, Ohio, Kansas, Iowa, North Carolina, and South Carolina, defeating several Trump-picked candidates along the way, X users quickly rubbed it in the star’s face.

, which featured an AI-generated image of Chucky wearing a “Vote Red” sticker.

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“How’s it working out for you? ” asked another, while one user asserted, “You got f---ing REKT!! Hope it was worth selling your soul for!

” Minaj has long hinted at being a Republican, going back to her lyric on a Little Wayne song in 2012: “I’m a Republican voting for Mitt Romney / You lazy b---hes is fucking up the economy”.during an appearance at the U.S. Treasury Department, “I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change. ”The rapper accompanied Trump on Air Force One to campaign for Mike Rogers in Michigan on Oct. 25, where the MAGA candidate was hoping to win over Abdul El-Sayed.

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On stage,about Jon Husted’s physique were not homoerotic. Minaj showed the crowd her body and spoke from the podium, after which Rogers lost to El-Sayed by over seven percentage points, according to the Minaj appeared on stage with Trump in Michigan to try and get out the vote for the now-defeated candidate Mike Rogers.in the battleground state of New Hampshire on Election Day alongside a slew of other MAGA celebrities, every candidate she endorsed was defeated on Tuesday.

One user wrote, “You’ve gone 12 hours without tweeting @NICKIMINAJ. Come outside, because we need your statements. ” Another added, “Congrats on having absolutely zero influence on the election. ” The creator of Chucky, Don Mancini, also rubbed the election results' in Minaj's face after she used the doll's image to tell her followers to"Vote Red.

"after Minaj used the character’s image for her failing MAGA message. “Too bad, Nicki! NO AI, by the way! #bluewave.

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