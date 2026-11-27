Trump’s hand-picked legal crusader can’t shake the failures of his past.

Donald Trump’s latest pick to pursue his enemies and boogeymen has reportedly been given a brutal nickname by his peers. Top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, Bilal “Bill” Essayli, is reportedly known among his peers as “No Bill” because of his failure to secure grand jury indictments in cases involving Trump-favored issues, especially"PALM BEACH, FL - AUGUST 08: Secret Service and Palm Beach police are seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago on August 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The FBI raided the home to retrieve classified White House documents. "Despite the losses, Essayli, 41, a former state legislator, has been tapped by the Justice Department to take over the continued hunt for proof the FBI was acting as part of a conspiracy against Trump, 80, when officers raided Mar-a-Lago in 2022. The discovery of classified documents there and the subsequent charges against Trump that were later dismissed remain an obsession of the president.

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During his time in L.A. , Essayli has impressed the president with the targets he picks, despite, as his nickname attests, not achieving the results he hopes for. In October he attempted to have 20,000 Californian ballots set aside during the midterms that were returned by people the administration says are “likely noncitizens. ”An appeals court rejected the plan, and the Supreme Court quickly quashed an emergency appeal of that decision, without waiting for California to file an objection.