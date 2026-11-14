MAGA Network Busted Censoring Truth About Melania’s ’Ceasefire’

Newsmax’s exclusive access to Russian-occupied Ukraine reportedly came with behind-the-scenes chaos and serious security concerns.

A Newsmax correspondent says she was pulled off the air after warning viewers that Russia was using a Melania Trump-brokered ceasefire as a propaganda opportunity.

In late October, Newsmax sent a crew to the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky to cover a civilian evacuation during a ceasefire that the first lady helped arrange. The White House gave Newsmax exclusive access to the event.

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“To give context to the situation: Russia is using this humanitarian operation as a propaganda opportunity,” she said. “Moscow wants to portray itself as the rescuer of civilians in a city that it occupies, one it has destroyed and plunged into this humanitarian crisis. ” “We need to be clear: Russia controls what we are going to be allowed to see,” Wilder added.

“Moscow appears to have brought in numerous Russian media, compared to just the one American news outlet, and our team, because of that, is not going to have an unrestricted picture of life under Russian occupation. The people we speak to could very well be under duress... That is going to be essential when evaluating pictures coming out of Oleshky.

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” Melania Trump delivers remarks following a meeting with representatives from Russia and Ukraine, following a six-day ceasefire to evacuate civilians from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian town of Oleshky.published Friday by Status, Wilder said her comments got her pulled off the air, and she did not appear on Newsmax again for the rest of the day. She did not identify who made the decision or elaborate on the circumstances.

Behind the scenes, the hastily arranged trip to Oleshky raised security concerns among multiple Newsmax staffers, who brought their worries to network leadership, Status reported. The network initially planned to send Wilder, who has led its coverage of the war from Ukraine, into Oleshky. Instead, she remained in Kyiv while correspondent Alex Salvi traveled into the Russian-occupied city. With little time to prepare, Newsmax staffers scrambled to arrange a security detail and hire a freelance camera operator to accompany Salvi.

During the trip, Salvi became separated from his security detail at least once, according to Status. Wilder declined to tell Status why she remained in Kyiv or provide further details about her removal from the air. She did, however,“I traveled with delegations from Russia and Ukraine—guided by the Russian military—to the frontline war-torn city to observe the evacuation of 800 people who have been trapped in the crossfire since the town was captured in 2022,”.

“Traveling through Russia, Crimea and, finally, occupied Ukraine, we witnessed the tragedies that have been brought on by Vladimir Putin’s invasion. ”Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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