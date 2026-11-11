MAGA-Meter: The status of Trump’s immigration promises

President Donald Trump told “60 Minutes” after the midterms he had been “too tough” on immigration. But he also promoted Stephen Miller, who was behind those policies, to chief of staff. Here’s where Trump stands on his immigration promises.

A group of immigrants stand by as they are processed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents before deportation across the McAllen–Hidalgo–Reynosa International Bridge in McAllen, Texas, March 13, 2026.

In his first sit-down interview after the midterm elections where his party resoundingly lost control of both chambers of Congress, President Donald Trump both acknowledged that his immigration agenda might have turned away some voters and praised it. CBS News’ “60 Minutes” correspondent Ross Douthat asked Trump if his immigration crackdown hurt Republicans in the elections.in the interview that aired Nov. 8.

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“I think I got an A+ for closing up the border. I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out. ” But the administration also removed “people that had good jobs” in landscaping or hotels, in some cases people who paid taxes, he said, and that hurt the party.

Trump, who said he had been “too tough” on immigration, said he would work out an immigration “deal” with Democrats, but provided no details.for immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children and who are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.pushed“Promoting Stephen Miller hardly signals a retreat from the administration’s mass deportation agenda,” said Tom K. Wong, director of the U.S. Immigration Policy Center at the University of California, San Diego.

“ Until we see actual changes in enforcement priorities, the president’s remarks seem more like a change in political messaging than a change in policy. ”it’s hard to independently verify the scale of deportations, because the administration isn’t releasing monthly or comprehensive data.that from January 2025 to July 31, the administration deported about 980,000 people.

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The institute said that on an annual basis, while the total deportations are up from the Biden and first Trump administrations, they remain below the levels from the early 2000s.data from ICE showing the agency arrested and detained about 42,000 people in July, a monthly record during this term. A substantial proportion of those arrested within the country are people who lived in the U.S. for more than a decade, saidTrump‘s immigration agenda has dramatically expanded an already costly interior enforcement apparatus,” Cohen said, although most deportations continue to originate at the border, and border encounters have fallen sharply from Biden administration levels.

Nov. 3 that from the beginning of Trump’s second term in late January 2025 through Oct. 30, U.S. Customs and Border Protection completed approximately 330 miles of new border barriers. This includes 139.5 miles of primary wall that faces Mexico, 73.9 miles ofplaced in bodies of water along the southern border; and 116.2 miles of secondary wall, barriers behind the already existing primary walls to add an additional obstacle.the Trump administration can continue with border wall construction along the southern border in the Big Bend region of Southwest Texas, which environmentalists say could harm wildlife and the area’s residents.

It lifted a district judge’s order from October that halted construction.the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on July 4, 2025, which included funding to build the border wall, CBP has awardedthe money awarded in part is for building a “smart wall,” which is a mixture of steel walls, roads, detection technology, cameras and lighting. In a 6-3 vote in June, the Supreme Court paved the way for the administration to revoke Haiti’s Temporary Protected Status designation, which protected hundreds of thousands of Haitians from deportation.

In recent months, about 1,000 of the 350,000 people with TPS have been deported to Haiti, according to Human Rights Watch, which cited Haiti’s National Migration Office. Haitians were alsoA local student named Shama holds a sign during a vigil to mark the anniversary of Haiti’s 2010 earthquake, and support of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, Jan. 12, 2026, in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami.

During his first term, Trump used executive orders to impose travel bans on people from seven countries, suspending their visas for 90 days. After a legal battle, the Supreme Court ruled that the president can issue a travel ban under certain circumstances. Biden in 2021 terminated Trump’s first-term Migrant Protection Protocol, aka Remain in Mexico program. In January 2025, at the start of his second term, Trump.

The legislation would require people to provide documentary proof of citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate, when registering to vote. It passed the House in February but stalled in the Senate. It’s unlikely that the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress will pass this legislation. Federal law already says only U.S. citizens can vote in elections for Congress and president.

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When applying to register to vote, people sign a form attesting that they are U.S. citizens. White House, Statement to PolitiFact, Nov. 9, 2026Tom K. Wong, political science associate professor, director of the U.S. Immigration Policy Center at the University of California, San Diego, Nov. 9, 2026 Email interview, Elizabeth Cohen, professor of United States Citizenship, political science department, Boston University, Nov. 9, 2026Florida U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon “backed a $4 trillion tax hike on everyone in this diner,” including a server and older adults.

President Donald Trump has deported “over 13,000 Cubans since he has been in office, his first term and his second term. ” “I stated, numerous times, that it would take 4-6 weeks to get rid of THE IRAN NUCLEAR THREAT, and I did it in one night! ” U.S. Rep. Mike Collins “voted to gut Social Security” and “wants to push off Social Security and back to work.

” Products marked as beef on U.S. store shelves “might just be from a foreign country that was buying horses from the U.S. government for the slaughter. ” El presidente Donald Trump firmó una ley para aumentar el salario mínimo a $25 la hora y entra en vigor el 1 de junio.

“The reason are forced to survive 22 hours a day without electricity is not due to an oil ‘blockade’ by the US. ” Imagen muestra que “950 inmigrantes derrumbaron el muro fronterizo entre México y Estados Unidos intentando ingresar a Estados Unidos” en abril 2026. Says U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer “fought tooth and nail against half of these” Democrats who won Senate races. Florida U.S. Sen.

Ashley Moody “is trading stocks and she’s gotten richer” by $2 million since entering Congress. A woman’s account of a message displayed on a Cook County, Illinois, voting machine proves the election is “rigged. ” New Hampshire U.S. Senate candidate John E. Sununu “cashed in” with “Big Pharma,” earning “up to $35 million. ” In North Carolina, “thousands more absentee ballots being rejected this election — at a rejection rate twice as high as in 2022.

” New Hampshire Democratic governor candidate Cinde Warmington “was a Purdue Pharma lobbyist. She said that OxyContin was a miracle drug. ”