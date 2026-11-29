MAGA Melts Down Over Judge Jeanine’s Vacation Pic
Critics have hit out at the “tone deaf” holiday happy snap.
President Donald Trump’s top prosecutor in Washington has faced a furious MAGA backlash after posting a holiday snap of herself having some fun in the sun.
Former Fox host Jeanine Pirro attracted fresh criticism on Friday after sharing an image of herself posing on a picturesque beach in swanky sunglasses and a zebra- and leopard-print outfit, with the caption: “Every once in a while, it’s OK to take a few days off. ”It didn’t take long for the online pile-on to begin, with many current and former MAGA supporters hitting out at Pirro and demanding she “get back to work.
” “I can’t stand this selfish woman,” said Trisha Cole, a former “Front Row Joe” Trump devotee who publicly broke from the president over foreign policy and the Epstein files.
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