MAGA influencers want to see an elementary school flooded with complaints.

A memo sent by Harwich Elementary School’s principal to staff last week instructed teachers to maintain a “holiday-free environment,” removing Christmas, Hanukkah and other religious decorations from the building, according to local news outlet .

The memo said the move was intended to make students at the Cape Cod school feel included, while allowing winter-themed activities to continue. ,” were quick to condemn the initiative.

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MAGA influencers were enraged over Harwich Elementary School's decision to restirct religious-based holiday decorations“Principal of Harwich Elementary School in MA… just sent a memo to families and staff to maintain a “holiday free environment” during the Christmas season in order to create a ‘safe space for every student,’” Libs of TikTok, operated by conservative activist Chaya Raichik,The memo was sent to school staff, not families, despite Libs of TikTok’s claim. Libs of TikTok also shared the principal’s photo and school email address.