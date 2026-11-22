The lame-duck congresswoman is pointing fingers at her own party as Republicans scramble to finish their legislative agenda.

Outgoing MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert has no plans to go quietly into the wilderness after losing her seat in the midterms. In an indignant video posted to X on Friday night, Boebert lashed out at Republican leadership after claiming GOP whips told her she wasn’t needed for votes earlier in the week.

Boebert, 39, refused to take the blame for missing votes, dismissing the criticism of her absence as “fake outrage. ” “A few thoughts regarding members not showing up for votes and all of the fake outrage I’ve been named among,” she began.

Also read From MAGA stardom to a U-Haul: Lauren Boebert considers her own and GOP’s losses

“See, what had happened was I spoke with the Whips team regarding Tuesday’s votes, and they said they didn’t need me. They knew I’d be there for the rest of the week, and they were A-OK with that,” Boebert said. Boebert’s account appeared at odds with complaints from outgoing House Speaker Mike Johnson, who blamed lame-duck members of Congress for skipping votes.

“Attendance is a great frustration for me right now,” Johnson said on Thursday. “We had 14 absences yesterday, so it’s not possible for us to advance a rule and advance our legislative agenda unless the members are here doing their job,” “We want to run through the tape and finish strong, but we can’t do that unless people are present at work.

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”Johnson’s comments were echoed by other GOP lawmakers who warned that dwindling attendance could jeopardize their final chances to advance Donald Trump’s agenda, including additional funding for the war in Iran. But Boebert wasn’t having it. She took aim at GOP leaders both for the mixed messages about attendance and for failing to bring what she considered serious legislation to the floor.

“I traveled to D.C. in time for the one vote we took at noon the next day, but it was so bipartisan, my time was better spent loading a U-Haul instead,” she said. “We should have been in town for serious measures to be considered, like conferencing the farm bill, or reconciliation 3.0, or funding of the federal government. But nothing notable came to the floor, and they cut our week short once again.

” Boebert, who lost her district to Eileen Laubacher in the midterms after previously shifting districts following a narrow re-election victory in her former district, had a tumultuous campaign following years of personal controversy, including a divorce and her infamous Beetlejuice musical Since conceding, she has not been afraid to criticize her own party, with Saturday’s video just the latest example.

“I’m sure there are plenty of members calling it quits and staying home, but I’m not one of them,” Boebert said. “And I’m continuing to demand we get serious with the few legislative days we have remaining. ”Neither Boebert nor Johnson immediately responded to the Daily Beast’s requests for comment. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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