MAGA Loser Starts Vicious War With ‘Selfish’ Trumpy Star

Bruce Blakeman is not taking his defeat in the governor’s race very well.

Failed Republican candidate for New York governor Bruce Blakeman is lashing out at outgoing Rep. Elise Stefanik after his stinging loss. President Donald Trump endorsed his longtime friend Blakeman after Stefanik exited the gubernatorial race last year.

However, Blakeman lost spectacularly this week to Democrat Kathy Hochul, who won her second full term as New York governor. Blakeman’s link to Trump was successfully exploited by Hochul, who criticized her opponent for supporting the president’s policies. Hochul won almost 60 percent of the vote, compared to Blakeman’s 40 percent.. She told the Post after the Democrat’s sweeping wins, “The results speak for themselves...

Also read Missing MAGA Congressman Humiliated in Election Disaster

The state party apparatus is broken. It needs to be built from scratch. ”on Thursday, “Elise Stefanik is a selfish, do-nothing politician that didn’t lift a finger to help Republican candidates in New York this year. She had one moment of glory in what was otherwise an unremarkable career.

”Stefanik initially planned to battle Hochul for the governorship, but dropped her bid in December after Trump refused to make an endorsement between her and Blakeman. Stefanik said she left the race to avoid an “unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York. ” After Blakeman’s post, New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov entered the chat, calling Stefanik a “star in the Republican Party.

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”, “Elise Stefanik was and is a star in the Republican Party... She has got more intelligence, charisma, political acumen, courage and grit than all of you combined and you have some chutzpah to attack her after your failed grift of a campaign. This post is petty and childish. Don’t be bitter.

Reflect on your own missteps. ”person defended Stefanik, saying she got onboard the “SS Donald Trump,” expecting it to take her to the promised land, before being thrown overboard with no lifeline.

“Then Captain Trump steered the ship directly into an Iceberg that could be seen for 50 miles, and nobody spoke up,” they wrote. “Now you want to blame the corpse when it washed up on shore with the rest of the ship’s wreckage? ”New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman speaks during a"Get Out The Vote" rally on October 31, 2026, in the Middle Village neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

“I know feelings are raw in the aftermath of Tuesday’s result so I will cut some slack because while I don’t know from experience, as I have never lost any of my seven elections, I know that this is a tough loss in NY and I imagine it takes time to process. I’m going to give some Upstate grace whether deserved or not,” she wrote.

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Noting she voted for Blakeman and had helped him raise over $100 million for Republican campaigns, Stefanik said, “We will need everyone to be a constructive part of the effort to rebuild Republican support as we learn from this historic loss. ”on election night still supporting Trump, telling viewers, “This is a Republican reckoning and a Republican reset. Trump is one of one. He built a unique coalition of his supporters and Republicans have struggled to mimic that coalition.

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