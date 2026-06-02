MAGA Influencer Admits Assaulting Woman After Racist Incident at London Tube Station

Melissa Rein Lively, the founder of America First PR, accepted a conditional caution and agreed to pay £910 compensation for assaulting a woman after an alleged racist incident at a London Tube station.

A MAGA influencer has admitted assaulting a woman after an alleged racist incident at a Tube station. US national Melissa Rein Lively , the founder of anti-woke PR firm America First PR, pulled the woman's hair in a forceful manner outside Bond Street Underground station on October 11 last year.

The 40-year-old did not appear in person at Westminster Magistrates' Court today, but prosecutors said she had accepted a conditional caution and agreed to pay £910 compensation. The assault by beating charge against her was withdrawn.

However, her boyfriend - German businessman Philipp Ostermann - pleaded not guilty to three charges against him. The 37-year-old denied two counts of racially aggravated harassment and one count of threatening or abusive behaviour against the alleged victims. Prosecutors told the court how Sabba Javed and her sister Mariam were walking towards the underground station, pushing one of their children in a pushchair.

The sisters noticed Lively and Ostermann ahead of them, kissing and appearing intoxicated as they made their way towards the station. As they approached the station entrance, Lively stumbled into the pushchair. As one of the sisters pulled the pushchair backwards, Ostermann allegedly turned and shouted: You bloody Indians, watch where you are going. You shouldn't be here.

The woman responded: You fell over my niece's pushchair. We're not even Indian. Stop being racist.

Then Ostermann went to kiss Ms Lively again, the prosecutor said. Melissa Rein Lively, 40, and 37-year-old Philipp Ostermann faced multiple charges in relation to an alleged assault in London last year. Mr Ostermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Prosecutors allege Ostermann became angry following this exchange.

The court heard that Lively then allegedly grabbed one of the sisters by the hair and tugged it forcefully. The sister is said to have responded by grabbing Lively's hair in an attempt to release herself from the grip. British Transport Police previously said they received reports that a woman had been racially abused and assaulted while entering Bond Street station with family members.

Earlier allegations also included claims that a substance believed to be pepper spray was produced during the confrontation, although the criminal proceedings against Ostermann relate to public order offences, including two racially aggravated counts. Prosecutor Lyndon Harris told the court: Ms Lively has accepted a conditional caution in response to the allegation against her. That involved an admission to the conduct alleged against her and acknowledgement it amounts to an offence, and she has agreed to pay £910 in compensation.

Lively has not yet paid the compensation, the court heard, and it is due for payment in July. Pictured: The couple together on a holiday to Venice The influencer, who is based in Arizona, previously attracted attention in the United States after posting videos of herself removing face masks from store displays during the Covid pandemic. Her bid to become White House press secretary during Trump's second administration was unsuccessful, with the role ultimately going to Karoline Leavitt.

Ostermann is an associate director at Aequita, a Munich-based private equity firm. Lively remains in the United States. Ostermann was freed on unconditional bail and told to return to City of London Magistrates' Court on November 17 to face trial





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Melissa Rein Lively Philipp Ostermann Racist Incident London Tube Station Assault

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