One of MAGA’s least interesting stars crawled out of the woodwork to offer his latest take.

star and MAGA firebrand Kevin Sorbo has unleashed a stunning attack on Muslim politicians, declaring they have no place in American government.the former TV star wrote, was quickly roasted in the replies by users mocking his lackluster career.

Other critics urged Sorbo to brush up on the Constitution, which protects religious freedom under the First Amendment and prohibits religious tests for public office under Article VI. Article VI explicitly states that “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States,” making Sorbo’s declaration particularly striking. Sorbo’s post came shortly after the country’s first Muslim senator-elect pitched a universal healthcare plan.

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Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed said he would work with President Donald Trump to overhaul the nation’s healthcare system. The proposal would provide Americans with health coverage throughout their lives, an ambitious undertaking that El-Sayed suggested could become a defining achievement of Trump’s presidency.

“If the president is serious about leaving a lasting legacy, then there is nothing better than the ultimate ‘Trump card,’” El-Sayed said on“A card that can have from the moment they are born until the moment they pass away that guarantees them the healthcare that has been so elusive in this country. ”The post featured the incoming senator’s AI-generated image of a shiny gold “Trumpcare” card bearing the president’s name.

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Sorbo did not explain what prompted his broadside against Muslim politicians or whether it was directed specifically at El-Sayed. Such a collaboration would mark a striking turn for a president whose critics have blasted him, with London mayor Sadiq Khan have called him “*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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