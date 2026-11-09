MAGA Governor Humiliated in Off-the-Rails ‘View’ Meltdown

Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ tense interview drew groans from the audience.

immigration crackdownSanders replied, “The first thing is the president was exactly right to secure our border and to put an intense focus on violent criminal illegals.

” Navarro pressed, “I have to stop you there because the majority of the people do not have violent, criminal records,” after which the crowd applauded.

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“But if that’s the focus, then how? ” Navarro tried to clarify.

“What I said was the president was right to focus on those people. ”Sanders insisted, “I think we need to have a secure border, and I think he did that,” but her hot seat was nowhere near cooling. Sanders concluded, “That’s factually incorrect,” while Hostin added, “It’s not. ”Unapologetic: Clarity and Conviction in a World Gone Crazyaudience seemed unlikely to pick up a copy on Monday, if their loud groans at her were any indication.

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Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images After their disagreement on how to refer to undocumented people who have committed crimes in the U.S., Hostin asked Sanders whether she believes Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is “doing a good job. ”Sanders repeatedly sidestepped the question, calling Hegseth’s job “difficult,” before finally saying, “I think from the things that I have seen personally, yes. ” The crowd audibly grumbled at her answer.

“Unlike any of us sitting here, he’s put on a uniform and fought to defend it,” Sanders said. “He stood and helped swear in other members of the military, talked about what that means, the service and the sacrifice that comes with it. ”some of MAGA in September when her ad touting the state’s new Medicaid welfare-to-work requirement depicted a white man as one of the state’s welfare recipients.

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