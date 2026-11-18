The billionaire spoke about his involvement in casting the new Bond.

The world’s former richest man has taken credit for the casting of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond.forum that he had worked “closely” with director Denis Villeneuve as well as executives and producers at MGM throughout the casting process, which began in May.

The Amazon founder and executive chairman told the crowd on Tuesday that, even though it was a difficult process, the choice became clear after a three-stage audition process in which finalists had to film three scenes as the iconic super spy. Other top contenders included Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner, who all completed “old-fashioned screen tests” with real extras, full sets and fitted costumes.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as James Bond in Villeneuve's Bond 26

But in the end, Pattinson impressed, and executives agreed to offer him the role mere days before it was announced to the public.

“We ran a really tight process, and we made the final decision on Friday,” Bezos said. “All of the actors were extraordinarily talented... But there was something special about Rob. ”also sparked backlash from franchise fansThis initially put the actor at a disadvantage in the casting process, with Bezos noting that “we were slightly biased a little against him just because he’s already so famous.

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” “We sort of thought, you know, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious. He is James Bond,” he added. Some skeptics remain pessimistic about how much control Amazon MGM will have over the direction of the next Bond movie, but director Denis Villeneuve assured fans the movie is in good hands.

“I’m doing the casting, but of course, it will need to be accepted and approved by a ton of people, including you, the pope, my mother, my brother,” he added. “I will choose James Bond with my friends, producers—and hopefully everybody will... you know what, at the end of the day, the truth is no matter who I choose, some people will be excited, and others will be disappointed.

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