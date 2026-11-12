MAGA Curious CBS Boss Hit by Bombshell Exits From Iconic Show

The future of the weekly show is uncertain as the exodus of talent under Bari Weiss continues.

Mary Hager, who has been with the network for 35 years, told colleagues she is leaving her role as the show’s senior executive producer. Sources toldand the departure of multiple high-profile talents during her tenure.

She has also tried to overhaul the network’s flagship“With two of the show’s most influential editorial figures on their way out, Weiss will have an opportunity to—at the very least—install her preferred leadership and move the program in a different direction,” Darcy writes.accept voluntary buyouts ahead of CBS News’ parent company Paramount Skydance’s seismic $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery on Nov. 18.

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“Hager and Hsu are unlikely to be the last prominent figures to head for the exits this month. Indeed, with the deadline still a week away, more departures are almost certain to follow, potentially stripping the network of even more institutional knowledge,” Darcy writes. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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