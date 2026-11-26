Internal turmoil has kneecapped Bari Weiss’ efforts to get the show back off the ground.

Bari Weiss has suffered a blow to her Trumpy makeover at CBS News after ratings for its flagship newsmagazine took a nosedive.pulled in just 8.3 million viewers for each of the nine episodes of its new season that aired from Sept. 9 through Nov. 15,That’s down 16 percent from the previous season and includes an almost 25 percent drop among viewers ages 25 to 54, the key demographic for advertisers.

It marks a bumpy re-entry for the show after a run of explosive behind-the-scenes spats about editorial independence that led to a bloodbath of firings earlier this year. MAGA media mogul David Ellison, son of tech billionaire and Republican megadonor Larry Ellison, installed Weiss as editor-in-chief at CBS last year after taking over the network as part of a controversial merger between its parent company Paramount and his conglomerate Skydance.

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Weiss, an “anti-woke” conservative, later hired former New York Times and Vanity Fair writer Nick Bilton to steer the ship atWeiss sparked a revolt among staff last December when she pulled a report on the abuse of Trump deportees at El Salvador’s notorious CECOT megaprison just hours before it was due to air. She insisted the piece needed further reporting while its correspondent, Sharyn Alfonsi, accused her of pulling the segment on political grounds. The piece eventually aired in January.