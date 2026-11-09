MAGA-Curious CBS Boss Forced Into Humiliating Admission

The Free Press expressed “regret” about the gaffe.

Bari Weiss, the MAGA-curious boss of CBS News, has been forced to make a humiliating admission after an error surfaced in her other job. Weiss, 42, founded the news and opinion website The Free Press in 2021 to tackle what she saw as “woke” media.

Paramount Chief Executive David EllisonShe now continues to do double duty at CBS and The Free Press, with the opinion news site caught up in an embarrassing error last week over its coverage of Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X and The El-Sayed became the nation’s first Muslim senator-elect after last week’s midterm elections, despite being the subject of insults and vitriol from Republicans from President Donald Trump down.

Also read Bill Maher Stunned by Trump’s Shock Response to MAGA Bloodbath

Reporter and host Maya Sulkin repeated the same claim in a corresponding video.

“So that is the first Muslim senator in American history giving his victory speech in Detroit—inDuring his victory speech last week, El-Sayed pronounced his full name, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, and used three other Arabic expressions: “inshallah” , “Alhamdulillah,” and “habibi. ” Sulkin added in her video, “In their first speeches to the American public on the night they win power, they address Americans in foreign languages. And no one in the Democratic Party seems to think that this is strange.

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” Two days after making the problematic post, The Free Press posted on X on Friday, “CORRECTION: This post and opinion video states that Abdul El-Sayed gave his acceptance speech in Arabic. That’s not accurate. In fact, he said a few phrases in Arabic, but the majority of his speech was in English. The Free Press regrets the error.

” The Free Press had to correct its post about El-Sayed, who used only a few Arabic words in his victory speech. On Sunday, five days after the video was first posted, The Free Press announced that it had removed it, going further than Friday’s correction by acknowledging that the video’s tone had fallen short of its standards.

“The post contained a factual error and its tone fell short of what we believe advances healthy public discourse. ”It continued, “The rigorous editorial process that produces the work that appears on our website and in our newsletters must apply to everything we post on social media. We’ll be updating how we do things to achieve just that. We regret the error.

”Iowa Senator-elect Josh Turek a “Special Olympics athlete. ” The incoming Democratic lawmaker, who has spina bifida, is a Paralympian who played wheelchair basketball. The mistake was later*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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