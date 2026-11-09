MAGA Comedian Learns Prison Fate for Vile Sex Crimes

Russell Brand used his fame and notoriety to prey on women for years.

Disgraced MAGA comedian and actor Russell Brand has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Brand was described as a “sexual predator” who told a “series of lies” while denying the charges against him in a London court. Brand was convicted of raping a 21-year-old fan at his home in London and of sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents, including at a bar and at a radio station studio, between 2004 and 2009, following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

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He has now been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison, and will likely serve at least two-thirds of his sentence. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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