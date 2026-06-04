MAGA-Coded CBS Host Speaks Out in Tribute to Axed Colleague

Tony Dokoupil addressed the exit of longtime CBS journalist Scott Pelley.

reported on the circumstances of Pelley’s firing. Afterward, Dokoupil highlighted Pelley’s long history at the network.

“When I started at CBS, Scott Pelley was in this very chair, and still doing a dozen stories a year forand amid all of that, still meeting every new correspondent to share his view of the mission here,” Dokoupil began. CBS Evening News “He believed freedom of the press, to quote Madison, was ‘the right that guaranteed all the others.

’ And the stakes are always that high in that if you’d made it to CBS News, you were among the best in the world,” Dokoupil continued.

“He worked every single day to live up to that standard. ”since January, after Weiss named him to the role. Paramount CEO David Ellison tapped Weiss to lead the newsroom, despite her having no prior broadcast television experience, in an effort to make the network more palatable to conservative audiences.

On Wednesday, Dokoupil rolled clips from Pelley’s array of coverage, from the post-9/11 cleanup and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to the war against Ukraine and the famine in Darfur.

“He was in some ways a man from another era, and that’s not a knock,” Dokoupil, 45, said of 68-year-old multiple Emmy-winner. “He didn’t watch the competition, he said, because he knew who he was. A journalist who valued truth at all costs. ” Pelley, he added, “always kept alive the memory of colleagues killed in the field—a reminder that his chosen line of work could be a dangerous one.

”CBS Evening NewsCBS Evening News“Well, Scott,” Dokoupil said, “from all of us, thank you. ”In his first week, he had awkward technical difficulties, was criticized for praising Marco Rubio as the “ultimate Florida man,” and gave a meek treatment of the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.





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