MAGA Candidate Sparks Debate Over GOP's Future After Handshake Snub

A political candidate's refusal to shake hands with a rival has sparked a conversation about the future of the Republican Party and the Make America Great Again movement. The incident has been interpreted as a power play by establishment politicians hoping to wait out President Donald Trump's influence.

In a recent development, a political candidate has sparked a conversation about the future of the Republican Party ( GOP ) and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

Nick Constantino, a self-proclaimed 'super MAGA congressional candidate', shared an intriguing incident from a recent debate. Robert Smullen, another candidate running for the same district, refused to shake Constantino's hand, an action that Constantino believes signifies a pivotal moment in the history of the MAGA movement.

Constantino views this as a power play by what he refers to as 'swamplings', a term he uses to describe establishment politicians hoping to wait out President Donald Trump's influence and take over the GOP. Constantino, confident in his MAGA candidacy, believes that this incident demonstrates the futility of such hopes. He is optimistic about the election of more MAGA-aligned candidates who will continue to push the movement's agenda





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MAGA Movement Republican Party GOP Establishment Politicians Power Play Handshake Snub

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