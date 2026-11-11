MAGA ‘Black Nazi’ Makes Humiliating Admission

He previously filed for bankruptcy in 2003.

for the Tar Heel state fell apart after messages he’d sent on a porn site’s chatboard were featured in aarticle. It reported that, under a username, he used the term to describe himself, said he supported reinstating slavery, and professed a love for transgender porn.

It was later reported byas a “good read” and “a real eye-opener. ” The 58-year-old and his wife, Yolanda Hill, sought Chapter 13 protections this week under the federal bankruptcy code, according to filings obtained by WRAL-TV. The filing is reported to have shown he had $766.98 in liquid assets but owed creditors nearly $800,000. Robinson won the GOP’s nomination for governor of North Carolina in 2024 but was easily beaten by Attorney General Josh Stein after CNN’s report.

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Speaking on thepodcast in March, Robinson admitted: “President Trump and I had become very good friends. And I realized how important it was for President Trump to win that race. ” He added: “I certainly don’t want to be the person that costs the president of the United States the election. ” He previously filed for bankruptcy in 2003.

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