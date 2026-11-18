Trump reportedly pressured David Ellison to reboot one of his favorite movie franchises.

is happening. But the man who greenlit the latest installment in Donald Trump’s favorite franchise isn’t ready to give the president credit for bringing it back.

Ellison denied that he gave the green light to the frequently passed-on fourth installment of Brett Ratner's"Rush Hour" because of pressure from Donald Trump.

Also read One of Trump’s Favorite Industries Is Trying to Burn Its MAGA Hat

“One of the heads of our film studio walked into my office with it,” he said. “Josh Greenstein walked into my office. That is the first conversation we had about, were just one of several “misperceptions” about his company, which completed its $110 billion merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery last month.

He declined to comment further when pressed for more information.

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“I’m not going to go into addressing every single basically made-up story that we’ve addressed with this” deal, he said.that Trump did so on Ratner’s behalf and that movement on a distribution deal and financing had begun as a result. , the films grossed over $849 million worldwide. The first and third films brought in around $250 million, while the second grossed the most, at almost $350 million. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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